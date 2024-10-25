Urgent action needed: DA backs minister on Gauteng's water crisis solutions

As Gauteng grapples with a water crisis, the DA urges ANC-run municipalities to implement urgent solutions, echoing the Minister's call for accountability and immediate action.File Picture: Independent Newspapers

In a recent virtual meeting of Parliament’s water and sanitation committee, the Democratic Alliance (DA) voiced strong support for Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina regarding the escalating water crisis in Gauteng.

The committee emphasised that municipalities' failure to conserve water, maintain infrastructure, and settle bulk service payments are major factors behind the province's ongoing water challenges.

Minister Majodina opened the session by acknowledging Gauteng’s critical water situation, stating:

“Gauteng’s per capita water demand is, on average, 279 litres per person per day, compared to the international average of 173 litres. We said that is abnormal, and something must be done.”

She explained that this high demand, combined with water losses from leaks and illegal connections, has led to an alarming 49.2% non-revenue water rate in Gauteng—nearly half of its treated water is lost.

Annelie Lotriet, DA spokesperson on water and sanitation, expressed full agreement with the minister:

“We fully agree that Gauteng municipalities must work together to address the water crisis. The current situation cannot continue; immediate, decisive action is required.”

Lotriet stressed the importance of municipalities improving the operation and maintenance of their infrastructure, repairing leaks, and enhancing revenue collection.

Committee chairperson Leon Basson highlighted that:

“The reality is that municipalities are not coming to the party in playing their critical role in the water value chain.” He reiterated the need for municipalities to adopt demand management strategies to curb high water consumption and engage in public education to promote water conservation.

The committee also raised concerns about municipalities’ failure to pay for bulk services, leaving water boards with significant debt, including more than R5 billion owed to Rand Water. The DA echoed these concerns, with Lotriet calling for greater accountability from municipalities to prevent further financial strain on water service providers.

Basson stated: “The non-payment for bulk water services needs urgent attention,” noting the upcoming meeting on 12 November with National Treasury and relevant departments to address this issue.

Rand Water’s commitment to maintaining and developing infrastructure was commended during the meeting.

Basson stressed that:“Gauteng plays a critical role in the economic wellbeing of the country,” emphasising the importance of collaborative efforts to prevent a system collapse amid growing climate change challenges.

The DA’s support for Minister Majodina’s call to action reinforces the need for a coordinated response to Gauteng’s water crisis. The party urged ANC-run municipalities to take immediate action, aligning with the recommendations made by Rand Water and the National Government.

“This crisis could have been avoided if there had been the political will to fix what is broken,” Lotriet stated.

In light of the severity of the situation, the DA reiterated its call for an urgent debate of national importance:

“Parliament must act to ensure that the national Water Task Team, under Deputy President Paul Mashatile, takes decisive and effective measures to hold municipalities accountable and ensure that residents’ basic right to water is no longer violated,” Lotriet concluded.

By prioritising infrastructure improvements, raising community awareness, and addressing illegal connections, the region can work towards a more sustainable water future.

IOL