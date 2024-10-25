Transport Minister Barbara Creecy lauds R4.5 billion upgrade of Huguenot Tunnel to boost economic mobility in the Western Cape

With the new Huguenot Tunnel section, Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy envisions improved traffic flow and significant job creation for the Western Cape. Picture: Department of Transport/X

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy has hailed the R4.5 billion project to construct a new 3.9 km section of the Huguenot Tunnel on the N1 national road, highlighting its potential economic benefits for the Western Cape.

During a inspection of the tunnel on Thursday, operated by the South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral), Creecy emphasised the urgency of the upgrade due to increasing congestion.

“The upgrade of the Huguenot Tunnel is somewhat overdue,” Creecy remarked, noting that the tunnel currently accommodates only one lane of traffic in each direction, with an average of 13,000 vehicles daily - a number that swells to around 25,000 during peak holiday periods.

She pointed out that this stretch of the N1 is critical, as it connects the ports of Cape Town and Saldanha to the agricultural hinterland, along with accommodating traffic from the northern regions.

Upon completion of the upgrade, expected in three to four years, the tunnel will feature two lanes in each direction, which will significantly alleviate congestion and facilitate more efficient movement of goods and people.

‘’Most importantly, that will also allow for more efficient movement of goods and people,” Creecy added.

The project is not just about mobility improvements; it also promises to create significant job and contracting opportunities, she said.

Sanral CEO Reginald Demana announced that the construction tender for the new tunnel section will be issued soon, with expectations to commence construction in the first half of 2025.

“The tunnel will be upgraded in accordance with international safety standards and to meet the mobility demands of increased traffic volumes due to urban development,” Demana said.

Demana also highlighted the need for safety upgrades, particularly in the South Bore of the Huguenot Tunnel, built in the 1980s.

“Some of that work has been able to happen over the last couple of years, but the electricity supply can only be significantly upgraded once we move all the traffic to the new section of the tunnel,” he explained.

Creecy underscored the importance of Sanral’s infrastructure development program in the broader context of the government’s economic strategy.

Citing President Cyril Ramaphosa's Opening of Parliament Address on July 18, she said, “This investment drive includes major road infrastructure, which functions as arteries of our country’s economy by carrying goods and people.”

With the Huguenot Tunnel being the longest road tunnel in Africa, operational for 36 years and having seen over 125 million vehicles pass through, the upgrade signifies a crucial investment in the country’s infrastructure.

“Quality road infrastructure plays a critically important role in our economy, particularly given that roads currently facilitate the movement of people and the bulk of goods and services across our country,” said Creecy.

IOL Politics