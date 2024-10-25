Parliament hails successful BRICS Summit as Ramaphosa urges support for Palestinian self-determination and solidarity

President Cyril Ramaphosa, seen here with Russian President Vladimir Putin, advocates for Palestinian rights at the 16th BRICS Summit, calling for global unity and justice. Picture: Kristina Kormilitsyna / Sputnik

The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation has commended President Cyril Ramaphosa and his team for their effective representation of South Africa at the 16th BRICS Summit in Russia.

Ramaphosa emphasised BRICS' significant role in driving global change and advocated for peace. He highlighted the need for the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and called out the United Nations Security Council for its inaction on key issues.

Under the theme "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security", BRICS leaders outlined a commitment to enhancing cooperation across multiple key areas.

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee, Supra Mahumapelo, commended the collective effort of BRICS leaders, stating, “It is encouraging for world leaders to reiterate the importance of further enhancing BRICS solidarity and cooperation based on mutual interests and key priorities.”

He underscored the necessity of a strategic partnership built on principles of mutual respect, sovereignty, and inclusiveness.

‘’They further committed to strengthening cooperation in the expanded BRICS under the three pillars of political and security, economic and financial, cultural and people-to-people cooperation and to enhancing our strategic partnership for the benefit of our people through the promotion of peace, a more representative, fairer international order, a reinvigorated and reformed multilateral system, sustainable development and inclusive growth.’’

Mahumapelo also applauded Ramaphosa and his delegation for their effective representation at the summit.

During the plenary session, Ramaphosa voiced critical concerns regarding the escalating conflict in Palestine, urging the international community to prevent genocide and support the Palestinian people's right to self-determination.

He stated, “Lasting peace and security will not be achieved until Palestinians have realised their aspirations for statehood, justice, and freedom.”

The BRICS organisation, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has expanded to incorporate Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates, further enhancing its role in promoting global cooperation.

IOL Politics