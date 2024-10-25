MK Party understands black people’s challenges - Mkhwebane

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, convenor of the MK Party in Mpumalanga, stated that she joined the party because of its recognition of the historical persecution of black individuals. Picture: Phill Magakoe/Independent Newspapers

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, convenor of the MK Party in Mpumalanga, stated that she joined the party because it acknowledges the historical persecution of black people.

The former Public Protector, who was impeached, was announced on Friday in Johannesburg as a new member of the MKP.

She joined former president Jacob Zuma’s MKP after resigning from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) last week. She also stepped down as the party’s Member of Parliament (MP).

“I joined uMkhonto weSizwe because I felt it’s a home that understands the persecution and oppression of black people. It addresses the challenges we are facing and fights against a captured system.

“So, I could relate to the constitution of uMkhonto weSizwe. It reflects what must be done to liberate our people,” she said.

Mkhwebane assured MKP members that she was now in a place she considers home. “I am not lost; I am at home. I decided to accept the invitation,” she added.

She will be joining her husband, David Skosana, in the MKP. Skosana is an MP representing the party in Parliament.

The MKP also welcomed former KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) premier and ANC veteran Willies Mchunu as its provincial leader in KZN.

The party is gearing up to take decisive action against political rivals in the upcoming 2026 local government elections.

During the briefing, Mchunu pledged to use his skills and experience to improve KZN and ensure effective governance.

Meanwhile, Mkhwebane refuted claims that she sided with Zuma during her tenure as Public Protector. “We worked well with the former president,” she added.

IOL Politics