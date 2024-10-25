‘Leave the GNU’: Helen Zille faces backlash for dictating the ANC's national dialogue plans

Helen Zille’s comments regarding the ANC's handling of the upcoming National Dialogue have ignited a wave of backlash on social media, with users calling for her to resign from the Government of National Unity. File Picture: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspaper

Helen Zille, Chairperson of the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Federal Council, has received significant backlash on X after calling out the ANC’s unilateral approach to the upcoming National Dialogue.

Her comments followed Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s announcement on X (formerly Twitter) that the inaugural National Dialogue would take place on December 16 to address South Africa's pressing socio-political issues and foster unity within the coalition government.

Responding to the announcement, Zille tweeted, “We made it clear, from the start of the GNU negotiations, that the National Dialogue must be a joint initiative, planned and executed by the key GNU governance partners. But here goes the ANC, unilaterally as usual, as if they won the election.”

She further added, “We are hitting back, make no mistake. But if you are expecting the nuclear option, that can only be triggered once. Choose your battles. Choose your time.”

Her remarks prompted widespread criticism from X users, many of whom called for her to leave the Government of National Unity (GNU) if she disagreed with Mashatile’s approach.

User @SithaleKgaugelo commented, “Remember you were invited to the GNU, so you are going to follow whatever the head of state says or leave… Simple.”

Others expressed frustration with what they see as the DA’s lack of commitment to the GNU.

@Melanin_Mmaps remarked, “The DA has been threatening to leave the GNU but won’t because they stand more to lose. If they were principled like they claim to be, they would have long left the GNU (which would benefit South Africans). But they are enjoying the benefits of power and corruption too much to leave.”

@Thandeka_Madi questioned the DA’s ongoing participation, saying, “Mina, I don't understand why the DA is still in the GNU. At this rate, they should just pull out of the GNU. The DA keeps showing us why coalitions with them hardly ever work out.”

Radio personality Sizwe Dlomo also joined the conversation, advising Zille to leave the GNU.

while @0ymzansi voiced broader public sentiment, saying, “We, the majority, did not vote for you and we hate what your party stands for. We, the majority, agree with the president. You are not in charge of our country.”

The online criticism highlights growing frustration with the DA’s stance within the coalition, as many believe it disrupts the goal of unified governance and undermines the National Dialogue's potential to address the nation’s challenges.

IOL Politics