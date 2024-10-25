EFF sends Sihle Lonzi and Tebogo Mokwele to Parliament amid leadership reshuffle

EFF's parliamentary team has been reshaped as EFFSC President Sihle Lonzi has been deployed to parliament. Picture Cindy Waxa/ANA

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has appointed Sihle Lonzi, president of the EFF Student Command (EFFSC), and Tebogo Mokwele to fill vacancies in the National Assembly left in the wake of the departure of Floyd Shivambu and Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

IOL previously reported that both Shivambu and Mkhwebane resigned from the party.

In a statement, the EFF emphasised the significance of Lonzi and Mokwele’s deployment to parliament praising both as dynamic members committed to the party’s cause of economic freedom.

As president of the EFFSC, Lonzi has advocated for free, quality education and fought to transform South Africa’s education system.

The party expressed confidence that Lonzi will bring the same "fire, energy, and revolutionary zeal" into parliament, where he will champion the interests of the youth with "passion and dedication."

Mokwele, described as a seasoned and committed member previously served as an EFF whip in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) during the 5th Parliament.

Mokwele brings valuable parliamentary experience, along with organisational commitment and discipline that the EFF believes will serve the constituency well.

EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys echoed this sentiment, stating, “These appointments reflect the party’s dedication to bringing dynamic and principled leaders into parliament, who will advance the fight for economic justice and freedom.”

IOL also reported that after Shivambu resignation from the EFF Lonzi who has been appointed to serve in Parliament openly criticised Shivambu’s departure, describing it as a “betrayal of principle.”

In a fiery post on X (formerly Twitter), Lonzi accused Shivambu of abandoning the revolutionary path he once championed and called his resignation an act of "cowardice, intellectual dishonesty, and political bankruptcy."

The announcement of Lonzi and Mokwele's appointments to the NA has sparked significant reactions on social media, with many praising the EFF's decision. On X (formerly Twitter), several users shared their support for the two leaders:

X user @gxaleka38958 voiced strong approval: "This was the most progressive & solid decision ever! To have the loyal, decisive and predictable cadres in terms of their unflinching dedication to the cause of this revolution. Reliable fighters whom you can trust with your back because they are dependable. May they take it forward."

This was the most progressive & solid decision ever! To have the loyal,decisive and predictable cadres in terms of their unflinching dedication to the cause of this revolution.Reliable fighters whom you can trust with your back because they are dependable.May they take it forward — Mikhael Majola (@gxaleka38958) October 24, 2024

@RaesebeM97238 celebrated Lonzi and Mokwele’s qualifications, stating, "Sihle is powerful n articulate n Tebogo is dedicated to the cause, best move, CIC."

Sihle is powerful n articulate n Tebogo is dedicated to the course ,best move,CIC 👏![CDATA[]]>👌 — Sally Monyebodi (@RaesebeM97238) October 24, 2024

Moreover, user @MaponyaMelale expressed satisfaction with the current leadership but offered a word of caution: "I’m happy with the current deployment, can the EFF leadership going forward stop taking new entrants to parliament? We have capable young leadership that can handle anything. The Manyi, Mkwebane saga should be a lesson."

I’m happy with the current deployment, can the EFF leadership going forward stop taking new entrants to parliament. We have capable young leadership that can handle anything. The Manyi, Mkwebane saga should be a lesson. — Mopedi Thwii (@MaponyaMelale) October 24, 2024

@llutladi had been anticipating Lonzi’s parliamentary role, stating, "I've been calling for his deployment to Parliament. Good decision."

