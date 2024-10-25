Cat is out of the bag, Mkhwebane joins MK Party as provincial leader

Impeached Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane and former EFF MP is announced as MK Party Convener in the province of Mpumalanga. Picture: Kamogelo Moichela/IOL

Former Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane and former EFF MP has been announced as MK Party Convener in the province of Mpumalanga.

MKP has also announced former KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) premier and ANC veteran Willies Mchunu as its provincial leader in KZN.

The MKP welcomed and introduced the two as their new members in a media briefing in Johannesburg on Friday.

This comes as political parties are preparing for the upcoming 2026 local government elections.

Mkhwebane also joined her husband, David Skosana, who is an MP representing MKP in Parliament.

Mkhwebane resigned from the EFF as a member and also a member of parliament (MP) last week. Mkhwebane joined the EFF in 2023.

In her resignation letter, Mkhwebane said it was time she spent time with her family and loved ones.

“After careful consideration and talking to my family, they advised and felt I needed to go away. Spend time with them, rest, and continue to fight for the vulnerable where possible.

“In my time of need, you Fighters extended a helping hand, becoming a refuge for me over the past 12 months. Your unwavering support has been a beacon of hope, and for that, I am deeply grateful. Now, it is time for me to focus on spending cherished moments with my family,” the letter read.

In the briefing, MKP stated that KZN was critical for them as it was the largest party in the province and growing across the country.

MKP welcomed and introduced her as their new member.

With so many well-known lawmakers joining the MK party, it has attracted a lot of attention.

Several political groups, including Andile Mgxithama's Black First Land First, Colleen Makhubele's South African Rainbow Alliance (Sara), and the Xiluva Party, which was led by former Sedibeng mayor Bongani Baloyi, have recently dissolved to join the MK party.

The former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu also dumped the red berets and joined MKP.

