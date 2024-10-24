US Congress officials warn South Africa of ‘consequences’ if it ‘bullies’ Taiwan to move offices from Pretoria

South African government has given an instruction for the Taipei Liaison Office in Hatfield, east of Pretoria, to be relocated to Johannesburg. Picture: Screengrab

Taiwan has hit back at South Africa, insisting that it is not going to move its Pretoria-based Taipei Liaison Office to the City of Johannesburg.

The diplomatic row has now drawn in US lawmakers who have hit out at South Africa.

Last week, IOL reported that the Department of International Relations (Dirco) has communicated to Taiwan to relocate the liaison office from Pretoria as South Africa does not recognise Taiwan as a bona fide State, but an inalienable part of the People’s Republic of China.

“We hope that both sides can communicate and leave room for change, but we have also planned a worst-case scenario,” Lin said in a clip shared online by TaiwanPlus News.

Speaking to his country’s lawmakers, Lin insisted that the office will not be moved from Pretoria.

The Taipei Liaison Office in Hatfield, east of Pretoria. Picture: Screengrab

Lin argued that South Africa is legally bound to follow a 1997 agreement, and he added that the Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made its stance clear to the authorities in Pretoria.

IOL reported last month that President Cyril Ramaphosa, during his two-pronged visit to the Republic of China reiterated that the Government of National Unity (GNU) formed after the May 29 general elections in South Africa does not “dilute” Pretoria’s stance on the One-China Policy.

Ramaphosa said he has assured Chinese President Xi Jinping that Pretoria will continue to adhere to Pretoria’s long-held position which asserts that there is only one sovereign State under the name China, with the People’s Republic of China serving as the sole legitimate government, “and Taiwan and other regions as inalienable territories of China”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State Visit was hosted by President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping in September. Picture: Presidency

On Friday, Dirco issued a statement bemoaning the “mischaracterisation” of its engagements with the Taipei Liaison Office based in Hatfield, Pretoria.

“South Africa’s democratic government severed political and diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1997. This is consistent with resolution 2758 of the United Nations General Assembly, which is widely adhered to by the international community,” Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said last week.

“Relocating what will be rebranded as trade offices both in Taipei and in Johannesburg, which is standard diplomatic practice, will be a true reflection of the non-political and non-diplomatic nature of the relationship between the Republic of South Africa and Taiwan.”

Phiri said the trade office of Taiwan will be “appropriately” placed in Johannesburg, which is South Africa’s economic hub.

“This also aligns with standard diplomatic practice that capital cities are the seats of foreign embassies and high commissions,” he said.

The South African government has also indicated that there has been some level of interference by certain unnamed “third-party countries”, as Pretoria insists on moving the Taiwan offices to Joburg.

“Several engagements have been held with the Taipei Liaison Office to correct this anomaly despite approaches by third-party countries, which is itself an unusual diplomatic practice,” said Phiri.

He said the Taipei Liaison Office was given a “reasonable” six months to make the move out of Pretoria.

“The same was communicated via the South African Liaison Office (SALO) in Taipei by South Africa’s representative to the territory,” said Phiri.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administering the oath to International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola. File Picture: GCIS

Meanwhile, IOL has seen posts on social media platform X, where Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn insisted that “the United States should not tolerate this behaviour from South Africa”.

“I am calling on (U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken) and the the Biden administration to make it clear that there will be consequences if South Africa works with the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) to bully Taiwan, including removing South Africa from the AGOA trade program,” Blackburn wrote.

“The United States must not provide trade benefits to countries that prioritize China’s influence over democratic partnerships,” she added.

On the other hand, another United States Senator Tom Cotton from Arkansas also waded into the matter, with support for Taiwan.

“South Africa’s aggression towards Taiwan on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party is deeply disturbing and inappropriate.

“I along with all Arkansans stand firmly with Taiwan in the face of bullying from the Chinese Communists and their cronies,” Cotton wrote.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation has rubbished assertions that China has a role in Pretoria’s decision.

“I think it is a very unfortunate mischaracterisation of the issue to claim that we are receiving pressure from another country. South Africa’s foreign policy has always been an independent one. Not only is it an unfortunate, mischaracterisation, it is frankly a historical position, Phiri told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika.

“The decision to cut political and diplomatic ties with Taiwan was taken in 1997 and implemented effective of January 1 1998. It is a factual position and is evidently out there. The decision is consistent with the United Nations resolution ... of the General Assembly.

“To suggest that like the apartheid State, we should behave in a rogue manner and completely ignore UN resolutions is deeply unfortunate and I think those who are arguing that this position is in favour of another government should really apply themselves to the relevant resolutions of the United Nations but also with the historical position that the democratic government has taken since 1997,” said Phiri.

