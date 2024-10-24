Thabo Mbeki echoes sentiments that Tito Mboweni died unhappy about the state of the ANC

President Cyril Ramaphosa shares a moment with former president Thabo Mbeki at the funeral of Tito Mboweni. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Former president Thabo Mbeki has echoed sentiments regarding the late former finance minister, Tito Mboweni, who reportedly died unhappy about the state of the African National Congress (ANC) and the country.

This reflection follows remarks made by Mboweni’s close friend, former public service and administration minister, advocate Ngoako Ramatlhodi, during Mboweni's funeral.

Ramatlhodi stated, “He died a very unhappy comrade,” highlighting their many discussions about the challenges facing both the ANC and the nation, particularly concerning the fate of the national democratic revolution.

Ramatlhodi revealed that in June, Mboweni shared a quote from Charles Dickens ‘A Tale of Two Cities’ during one of their conversations.

The quote, which reflects contrasting themes, reads:

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times ... the period was so far like the present period that some of its noisiest authorities insisted on its being received, for good or for evil, in the superlative degree of comparison only.”

Ramatlhodi remarked that this message was part of their difficult conversations, adding, “I choose not to quote the dead when they have no right of reply”.

In a statement released by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, Mbeki said in his tribute, which was taken off the funeral program, that he supported Ramatlhodi's comments, noting: “In his later years, Comrade Tito was increasingly troubled by the state of our movement, the African National Congress, and the state of our country.”

He expressed unhappiness about the direction both were taking, lamenting the loss of integrity, accountability, and commitment to the people.

Mbeki emphasised the need to honour Mboweni's memory by ensuring that policies and programs focus on transforming the economic lives of all South Africans, particularly the working class and the poor, for whom Mboweni fought tirelessly.

Additionally, according to Timeslive, EFF leader Julius Malema commented on Ramatlhodi’s remarks, suggesting that they indicated Mboweni's dissatisfaction with the Government of National Unity (GNU).

“He was not happy with the GNU, and Ngoako Ramatlhodi’s speech made it very clear that he was not content during his last days on earth,” Malema stated.

“The ANC is not self-correcting; it will not self-correct, and anyone who leaves their own organisation to join the ANC is committing suicide because you are jumping into a sinking ship.”

