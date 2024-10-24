Committee urges action on Gauteng’s water crisis as municipal failures mount

The Portfolio Committee on Water and Sanitation has raised concerns that municipalities' inability to fulfil their water conservation and advocacy roles, along with their failure to pay for bulk services and maintain infrastructure, are the primary factors behind Gauteng’s ongoing water challenges.

This follows an urgent meeting convened on Tuesday with Rand Water and the Department of Water and Sanitation to address water shortages in the province.

“The reality is that municipalities are not fulfilling their critical role in the water value chain, which requires an efficient system from source to tap. It is unacceptable that Rand Water has had to bear the brunt of municipal inadequacies,” said Leon Basson, Chairperson of the committee.

The committee’s main concern is the volume of water lost within the system, primarily due to failures in municipal infrastructure. According to the No Drop Report, Gauteng’s non-revenue water—the portion of treated water not generating income—stands at 49.2%, nearly half of its supply. This water loss is attributed to leaks from poorly maintained infrastructure and illegal water connections.

“For South Africa to have a sustainable system, municipalities must improve infrastructure maintenance, repair leaks, enhance metering and billing, improve revenue collection, manage pressure, and engage in community education. Without these interventions, the system will continue to face challenges at the expense of water users,” Basson said.

In contrast, the committee noted that the Western Cape’s non-revenue water is significantly lower at 27.6%, demonstrating that reducing water loss is achievable with sufficient investment in maintenance, demand management, and prompt leak repairs.

The committee has urged Gauteng municipalities to implement demand management strategies to address the region’s excessive water consumption. Currently, Gauteng’s average water use is 279 litres per person per day, far exceeding the international average of 173 litres.

Municipalities must also engage in public awareness campaigns to encourage water conservation.

The committee finds it unacceptable that municipalities are failing to pay for bulk water services, which has left water boards facing severe cash flow problems, with some on the brink of bankruptcy. Rand Water is owed over R5 billion in overdue debt.

The long-standing issue of non-payment for bulk services prompted the committee to schedule a meeting on 12 November with the National Treasury and the departments of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and Water and Sanitation to find workable solutions.

Meanwhile, the committee commended Rand Water for its commitment to infrastructure maintenance and development. With a capital expenditure budget of R4.83 billion, the committee believes municipalities must adopt a proactive approach to infrastructure development and maintenance.

The committee also welcomed Rand Water’s initiative to work closely with municipalities to find solutions to current challenges.

Basson stated that the committee will continue monitoring progress to ensure Gauteng addresses the risks threatening the water system.

“Gauteng plays a critical role in the country’s economic wellbeing, and water is essential to socio-economic stability. The current risks must be mitigated to prevent a complete collapse of the system. All stakeholders must work collaboratively, especially considering South Africa’s water scarcity and the challenges posed by climate change,” Basson added.

