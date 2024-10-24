BRICS Summit: ‘Cyril Ramaphosa speaks for GNU not you,’ Gayton McKenzie to John Steenhuisen

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen said his party distances itself from comments made by President Cyril Ramaphosa where he stated that Russia is a valuable ally and friend. IOL graphic

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has defended President Cyril Ramaphosa telling Agriculture Minister and Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, John Steenhuisen, telling to stay in his lane.

The DA criticised Ramaphosa for calling Russia an “ally and friend” of South Africa at a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ramaphosa and other BRICS leaders are in Kazan, Russia, for the 16th BRICS Summit. None of the DA’s Cabinet ministers are attending the 16th BRICS Summit.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Steenhuisen condemned Ramaphosa and told him that, “Putin is your ally, Mr President, not South Africans”.

The DA distanced itself from Ramaphosa’s comments and rejected the characterisation as the key partner in the Government of National Unity (GNU).

“The Democratic Alliance does not consider Russia, or Vladimir Putin, to be an ally of our Nation,” Steenhuisen said.

“We cannot and will not agree that South Africa should consider an authoritarian regime, that is currently violating international law by waging an imperialist war of aggression against a sovereign state, as an ally.”

The DA, including other nine parties, are part of the GNU led by the African National Congress (ANC). This GNU was formed after no party won the majority in the May 29 national and provincial elections.

In relation to Russia, especially following its invasion of Ukraine, the DA has condemned the aggression and advocated for diplomatic solutions and sanctions against Russia. They often call for South Africa to align more closely with international norms regarding sovereignty and the rule of law.

In response to Steenhuisen, McKenzie suggested that Steenhuisen's comments may stem from his party's stance against Russia.

“The president made a huge mistake by leaving you behind, he should have taken you with you and you would have smiled and laughed with President Putin just like you did with President Xi,” McKenzie said.

“You are not speaking on behalf of the government, the president does, go back to work now minister.”

Meanwhile, the presidency has reportedly dismissed Steenhuisen's criticism regarding the president's position on relations between South Africa and Russia.

