ANC Chair Mantashe accuses MKP of ethno-nationalism in election win

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has cried crocodile tears, suggesting that former president Jacob Zuma’s party incorporated elements of ethno-nationalism after scoring big in the May 29 elections.

He told this to mourners at the memorial service of the late Labour Minister Membathisi Mdladlana held in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Mdladlana died on October 18 at the age of 72.

Mantashe stated that Zuma contributed to electoral losses for the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Gauteng, and Mpumalanga. He noted that these losses also impacted the IFP.

This is after MKP cracked whip on both the African National Congress (ANC) and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) during the elections.

"MKP got into the IFP network of voters coming from hostels and took significant votes there. Even in Mpumalanga, it took our votes. I still want an analyst who will write this because it was actually ethno-nationalism and also elaborate it from a research base. That was ethno-nationalism directed to the slogan (Zulu hlanganani)," he said.

According to Mantashe, the MKP was only for the Zulu people and not for all.

But MKP has so far for several times, clarified that the party was not only for Zulu people, but for all.

MKP, participating in elections for the first time, garnered 45.35% of the vote in KZN. In contrast, the ANC received 16.99% in the province, a significant decline from 54% in 2019.

MKP is now the third biggest party currently in the country and occupies 58 seats in parliament.

During the service, Mantashe admitted that MKP defeated them in KZN without even a comeback chance. When the ANC lost Gauteng and KZN, it also lost the majority, nationally.

Mantashe remarked that many voters, while wearing ANC T-shirts and consuming ANC food, ultimately cast their ballots for the MK Party.

"In KZN, we were punished by your age-mate Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma, he punished us there. They say our people went to the voting stations wearing ANC T-shirts, ate ANC food but voted for the MKP. He evidently defeated us. He finished us as well the IFP. I am reporting to you, bhuti Bhalo, that your mate did us dirty in KZN," Mantashe said.

However, Mantashe described Madladlana as a leader who was dedicated to his work with hopes to regain power in Cape Town.

He urged members to keep the spirit of Mdladlana and continue with his work.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has declared a Special Official Funeral Category 2 to honour Mdladlana.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday in Cape Town where Mashatile will deliver the eulogy.

