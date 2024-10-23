‘Declare Chris Brown an undesirable person’: GOOD party writes to Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber

Chris Brown and Rihanna in happier times, before he was convicted for criminal assault on her. File Picture

Secretary-general of the GOOD party Brett Herron has written to Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber urging him to declare American R&B artist Chris Brown “an undesirable person” in terms of South Africa’s Immigration Act.

IOL reported last week that Brown appears undeterred in his plans to perform in South Africa this December, telling a non-profit which is calling for him to be barred from performing that he “can’t wait to come”.

This is after Women For Change took to Instagram to announce the petition in a bid to get the South African government, event organisers and promoters to re-consider their decision about allowing Brown to perform in Johannesburg on December 14 for his “Breezy in South Africa concert”.

In the GOOD party letter seen by IOL, Herron tells Schreiber that on the basis of Brown’s conviction in the US for criminal assault, following the the attack on fellow R&B artist Rihanna, his partner at the time, countries like United Kingdom and Canada have banned Brown from their shores, while Australia and New Zealand have signalled they would refuse him permission to perform.

Women For Change started a petition against Chris Brown coming to perform in South Africa, and now the Good party wants him barred from our shores. Picture: Supplied

Kaden Arguile, GOOD national youth chairperson said it is inconceivable for South Africa to be rolling out the red carpet for Brown.

“South Africa, with its extreme level of gender-based violence – on the other hand – is rolling out the red carpet for Brown to perform at two concerts in Johannesburg in December,” said Arguile.

“Brown pleaded guilty to a felony charge of assault and was sentenced to five years probation and 180 days of community labour in a plea agreement. He was later sentenced to 131 days in prison for violation of his probation. He was not given the alternative of a fine.”

Arguile insisted that South Africa’s Immigration Act provides that a person “with previous criminal convictions without the option of a fine for conduct which would be an offence in the Republic…” is undesirable.

“It is inconceivable that a convicted perpetrator of gender-based violence is afforded a celebrity platform in South Africa. The government, which expends much energy talking up its commitment to eradicate gender-based violence, must walk the talk. The gender-based violence and femicide bills passed a few months ago do not speak of exceptions. Zero tolerance is the phrase they use,” said Arguile.

He added that South Africa has more than enough violent misogynists of its own.

According to the party, led by Patricia de Lille, Schreiber must do the right thing and use his powers to stop Brown from entering South Africa.

