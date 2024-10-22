‘No one must grandstand’: ANC’s Thembinkosi Nciza aims for upcoming local elections

The ANC is mobilising a robust team in preparation for the 2026 local government elections, aiming to restore the party’s credibility, according to the Gauteng ANC provincial secretary Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza.

Nciza was addressing the Albertina Sisulu Memorial Lecture in Soweto on Monday. The ANC held a host of activities to honour Sisulu’s contributions to the ANC and the country.

The activities included a food security campaign and a clean-up campaign at several clinics around Soweto.

In his speech, Nciza explained to members how important it was for them to unite and make sure that they win the upcoming local elections.

For the first time, the ANC failed to win the majority during the 2024 national and provincial elections.

South Africans headed to the polls on May 29 in hopes of electing a new government that will address their concerns. This included job creation and inclusive economic growth, tackling the high cost of living, service delivery, crime, and corruption.

“We are coming from very difficult elections; a blame game is not going to help anyone, in fact, it will divide the ANC further. The ANC must learn from those who understood what the renewal was in the past.

“We've faced this problem of declining many times before. What does leadership do? We close ranks, we don't allow the enemy to enter; we fight together, and we move as a block. No one must grandstand in the organisation,” he said.

Despite facing internal struggles, the ANC has urged its members to uphold discipline and focus on serving the public.

Nciza promised members that Gauteng was hard at work to ensure that the ANC would win the elections.

“We want to promise the National Leadership that, as this province, we are preparing a very strong army of people, a very strong army of selfless cadres who are going to 2026 to bring back the ANC’s dignity,” he said.

[email protected]

IOL Politics