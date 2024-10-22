JUST IN: Morero places corruption-accused Kabelo Gwamanda on special leave

MMC for Community Development Kabelo Gwamanda has been placed on special leaving due to corruption allegations. Picture: Itumeleng English/Independent Newspapers

City of Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero has placed Community Development MMC Kabelo Gwamanda on immediate special leave due to allegations of corruption.

The two met on Tuesday after Morero ordered Gwamanda to explain himself on the allegations of fraud brought against him.

“The severity of these allegations demands a proactive response to protect the integrity of the Office of the Executive Mayor,” Morero said.

The former mayor is accused of misleading vulnerable residents of Soweto into enrolling in a funeral insurance program that required them to pay monthly premiums.

Gwamanda led the company from 2011 until his departure, which coincided with policyholders beginning to submit claims under the program.

In a media statement confirming the news, Morero said: "In line with the City's commitment to integrity, good governance, and accountability, I have decided to place MMC Gwamanda on special leave, effective immediately, and relieve him of all his executive duties."

Morero said the allegations would be referred to the Speaker of the Council, who will handle the matter according to the legislated processes and rules of the Council.

“The Executive Mayor believes that both administrative and political leadership must uphold their oath of office, guided by the code of conduct and ethics, in serving the public office,” the statement read.

To maintain uninterrupted service delivery, Morero will appoint an acting MMC for Community Development during MMC Gwamanda's special leave.

The City reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of governance and integrity, stating it will not tolerate any actions that undermine the trust of its citizens.

