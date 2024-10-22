Joburg mayor to meet corruption-accused former mayor Gwamanda

MMC for Johannesburg Community Development, Kabelo Gwamanda, will on Tuesday report to Mayor Dada Morero on fraud charges brought against him. Picture: Timothy Bernard/Independent Newspapers.

Johannesburg Community Development MMC, Kabelo Gwamanda, will on Tuesday report to Mayor Dada Morero on the fraud charges that have been brought against him.

Following his voluntary police surrender on Friday, Gwamanda was reportedly taken into custody and accused of fraud but he has since been released on bail.

The former mayor is accused of deceiving vulnerable citizens of Soweto into enrolling in a funeral insurance program that required them to pay monthly premiums.

Gwamanda led the company from 2011 until his departure, which occurred when policyholders began attempting to submit claims under the program.

According to Morero, the accusations made against Gwamanda will be dealt with the right away.

Although he has the power to fire Gwamanda, he has expressed a desire for Gwamanda to go on his own volition.

According to the City's code of conduct for council members, Gwamanda's future in the mayoral committee will be assessed, the mayor stated.

The City said the outcomes of the meeting will be communicated in due course, pleading with residents to be patient on the matter.

Furthermore, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) also revealed in 2023 that Gwamanda's burial plan was not authorised to offer funeral insurance.

Gwamanda addressed his detention in a video posted on the social media site X (previously Twitter), implying that many black people must inevitably experience such an event.

“In South Africa as a country, growing up black it’s a possibility that none of us can avoid, regardless of the path you choose - the fact of the matter is that the relationship that South Africans have with law enforcement is a relationship that needs to be worked on…

“But I am here at home,” Gwamanda responded, when asked about his arrest.

His party, Al-Jamah, has defended him.

[email protected]

IOL Politics