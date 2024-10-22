‘It’s a numbers game in Parliament’: Mkhwebane discusses complexities of political life following her resignation

Former EFF MP Busisiwe Mkhwebane opens up about stepping back from politics, citing personal challenges and the importance of allowing space for new leaders. File Picture: Cindy Waxa / Independent Newspapers

Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she didnt expect some of the reactions she received after resigning from the party.

IOL reported that Mkhwebane who joined the red berets in 2023 resigned from the EFF as well as resigned as an MP last week Tuesday, October 16.

Mkhwebane served as Public Protector but was removed from office before completing her term due to findings of misconduct and incompetence by the Section 194 Committee that recommended her removal and was later impeached by President Cyril Ramaphosa in September last year.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Mkhwebane opened up about her resignation from the EFF, revealing her surprise at the mixed reactions she received.

"I didn’t expect some of the reactions," she stated, emphasising her need for personal reflection and family time after a challenging year.

Mkhwebane acknowledged the EFF's impressive party policies but clarified that these were not sufficient to keep her in the political arena.

"There are very experienced leadership members and a central command team who are very much experienced in politics. I might not have a lot of expertise because I’ve operated more as a technocrat than as a politician."

Her year in Parliament, she reflected, was a significant learning experience, leading her to conclude that stepping back would allow space for others to contribute more effectively.

Addressing the challenges of operating in Parliament, Mkhwebane explained the complexities of political dynamics: "If you don’t have enough knowledge, it’s a numbers game. In the sixth administration, the African National Congress (ANC) had 230 members and the Democratic Alliance (DA) had 85.

‘’Proposals were often objected to, not on their merit, but rather based on who presented them."

Despite her dedication to the party, including her grassroots efforts in Mpumalanga, Mkhwebane expressed her feelings of being misunderstood by some EFF members.

"It’s strange that by availing that space in Parliament, I’m labelled as if I’m ungrateful," she said.

She underscored her commitment to the EFF, stating, "I contributed a lot of time and resources.I fully committed myself."

Mkhwebane also touched on her personal challenges, including ongoing court cases and a family bereavement, which led her to prioritise her family's needs.

"I thought it would be impossible for me to commit to party obligations, especially doing ground forces work," she noted.

"I decided with my family to move out for now and focus on the challenges we’re facing."

As a former Public Protector, Mkhwebane navigated the intricate intersection of law and politics.

"Those complaints were lodged by members of Parliament, a lot by the Democratic Alliance against their political opponents," she explained.

With a sense of resignation regarding public perception, Mkhwebane concluded, "I don’t have further energy to explain myself. Those who have ears should hear and comprehend what it means to be a public protector operating in a political space."

IOL Politics