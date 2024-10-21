‘Lesufi’s removal is the only way out’, says AfriForum as Gauteng faces looming water crisis

Without decisive action from Premier Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng faces an inevitable disaster, says AfriForum which is calling for accountability in the province’s municipalities. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/Independent Newspapers

AfriForum has issued a warning about Gauteng’s impending water crisis, attributing it to severe municipal decay and Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s failure to take decisive action.

The civil rights organisation contends that Lesufi’s inability to address poorly performing municipalities through Article 139 interventions demonstrates his inadequacy in fulfilling his duties.

They are calling for national government intervention and Lesufi’s removal to avert disaster in South Africa’s economic hub.

The Auditor-General’s recent report highlights alarming levels of financial mismanagement, governance failures, and infrastructure deterioration in Gauteng municipalities.

Nearly 80% of these entities received unqualified audit opinions.

Morné Mostert, AfriForum’s manager of local government affairs, emphasised the urgency of the situation: “Lesufi’s inability to resolve problems in the province cannot be continued at the expense of the province’s residents.That is why the national government’s intervention is essential.

‘’Lesufi’s removal from this critical position is now the only way out.’’

Specific municipalities, such as Emfuleni and Merafong, have been under Section 139 interventions for years without significant improvements, he said.

Mostert said residents continue to face ongoing issues with water supply, potholes, and waste removal. Emfuleni, in particular, owes Eskom over R8 billion and suffers from widespread corruption.

Mostert also noted that Gauteng’s infrastructure challenges are exacerbated by poorly planned and delayed projects, with 45 infrastructure initiatives currently stalled.

Municipalities are spending less than 8% of their asset values on necessary repairs and maintenance, which are far below Treasury guidelines, he said.

He warned, “Lesufi’s administration is in danger of forcing Gauteng over the brink of collapse where basic services such as clean water, sanitation, and waste management are no longer guaranteed.

‘’Without a clear strategy to tackle these systemic issues, Gauteng is headed for an inevitable disaster.”

IOL Politics