JUST IN: Mangosuthu’s youngest daughter Princess Angela Buthelezi dies

The late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's daughter, Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela Buthelezi has died.

After being admitted a week ago, she passed away early on Monday in a Cape Town hospital.

One of the three surviving children of Prince Buthelezi and his late wife, Princess Irene Mzila, Princess Buthelezi belonged to the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

The 55-year-old also represented the IFP in Parliament.

The news was announced and confirmed by Inkosi of the Buthelezi clan, Prince Zuzifa Buthelezi in a statement.

She passed on a year after her father died.

Princess Angela is survived by her only child, Princess Ntando Neiruka, who was always by her side.

“Our deepest sympathy is with our niece at this painful time,” he said.

“In the early hours of this morning, the Buthelezi family received the devastating news of the untimely passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela Buthelezi.

“It is with deep pain that we share this loss with the nation. RH Princess Angela, the youngest child of the late uMntwana waKwaPhindangene Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, and the late Undlunkulu Princess Irene, departed this world quite unexpectedly, having been admitted to hospital in Cape Town a week ago.

“She had taken ill while in Cape Town to attend a sitting of Parliament where she served as a Member of the National Assembly.

“Together with my elder sister, the Hon. Princess Phumzile Nokuphiwa Buthelezi, MPL Princess Angela and I were the last remaining children of uMntwana waKwaPhindangene, among eight siblings. The loss of Princess Angela just a year after the passing of our father is a terrible shock.

“While her health was not perfect for several years, we did not expect this sudden news,” the statement read.

Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course, the royal house said.

[email protected]

IOL Politics