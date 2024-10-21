Gwamanda's alleged funeral scam prompts Joburg mayor to push for step-aside policy implementation

The ANC's step-aside policy should be implemented because of the fraud accusations against his predecessor, Kabelo Gwamanda, according to Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero.

The Al Jama-ah councillor in the city was reportedly arrested on Friday in Protea North, Soweto but has since been released on bail following his suspected involvement in a funeral policy scam.

The former mayor is accused of tricking gullible Soweto citizens into joining a funeral insurance programme in which they were required to pay monthly premiums.

According to reports, he ran the company from 2011 and left when policyholders tried to submit claims under the programme.

In a statement, Dada said he was deeply concerned by Gwamanda’s arrest.

He said the matter needed a sense of urgency on behalf of the residents of the City to ensure that it does not impact the service delivery.

“I wish to confirm that as a first step, I am meeting ClIr Kabelo Gwamanda tomorrow to receive his counsel and official report.

“Consequently, as a deployee of the ANC in political office, we are guided by the ANC's position on similar matters and cannot and do not expect any less from our partners in government. We can duly confirm that the situation meets the minimum requirements for the step-aside rule to kick in,” he said.

Normally, the step-aside rule is used in the African National Congress (ANC).

Morero said they would execute the responsibilities “faithfully” and without favour.

Many including ActionSA demanded that Gwamanda be removed from his position as MMC for Community Development.

[email protected]

IOL Politics