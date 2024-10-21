BRICS 2024: Kazan summit tackles global cooperation and development

Panel experts look at how developing nations look to BRICS for new opportunities as the bloc expands, boosting international cooperation and global influence. Picture: Supplied

Panel experts Eugene Pavlov from Sputnik, Lance Witten from IOL, Yasmin Skelley from Sputnik Brazil, and Bahrukh Ygnakuchu from Fana Broadcasting Corporate expanded more on this during a China Africa Talk episode.

With many developing nations expressing interest in joining BRICS, questions arise about why these countries seek membership and how this expanded platform will influence the future of international cooperation and global governance.

This summit is expected to focus on strengthening multilateralism, equitable global development, and enhancing security, while also exploring deeper cooperation with countries from the Global South.

Earlier this year, the group expanded its membership, adding Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Ethiopia, and Egypt to its original five members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

The 2024 BRICS Summit is set to take place in Kazan, Russia, from October 22 to 24, marking a historic moment as the first gathering of BRICS in its newly expanded form.

Pavlov, a journalist with Sputnik, emphasised the significance of this year’s summit, particularly given the growing influence of BRICS on the world stage.

"This summit is promising to be one of the most important foreign affairs events hosted by Russia in recent years. Over 30 countries and several international organisations have confirmed their participation," he noted.

Pavlov also highlighted the numerous bilateral meetings expected to take place between President Putin and other BRICS leaders, underlining the importance of these discussions for shaping global governance.

Pavlov explained that a major issue on the agenda will be how BRICS manages its growth, especially given the increasing number of countries seeking to join.

"There’s debate within BRICS on how to balance expansion with maintaining efficiency," he said, adding that Russia has proposed a compromise solution by introducing a "partner state" status for new members.

"This idea is likely to be formalised in the final declaration of the summit," Pavlov suggested, hinting at the bloc’s future structure.

For Ethiopia, this summit represents its first participation as a full BRICS member.

Ygnakuchu, director of television and current affairs at Fana Broadcasting, shared his insights on the expectations for Ethiopia.

"We see BRICS as a significant platform for advancing our economic goals," Ygnakuchu explained.

He noted that Ethiopia, as one of Africa’s emerging economies, is eager to leverage BRICS membership for infrastructure development and boosting trade.

"We need to explore how the New Development Bank (NDB) can support our infrastructural projects and how BRICS can help us navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead."

Ygnakuchu added that Ethiopia’s inclusion in BRICS is expected to strengthen the country’s diplomatic profile and open doors for further international cooperation.

"This is not just about taking from BRICS; we believe Ethiopia has much to offer the bloc as well," he said, pointing to Ethiopia's vast market and its growing economic potential.

Witten, Editor-in-Chief of IOL in South Africa, welcomed the addition of two more African nations, Egypt and Ethiopia, into BRICS.

"The inclusion of these countries adds diversity to the bloc, and I think it will significantly enhance cooperation mechanisms within BRICS," Witten said.

He pointed out that BRICS could strengthen its influence globally, particularly in areas like energy, trade, and political alliances. However, he noted the challenges that come with such diversity.

"BRICS will need to adjust and harmonise these varying political and economic systems to maintain cohesion."

Witten also reflected on the growing attraction of BRICS for other developing nations. "It feels like countries that have been sidelined or marginalised by traditional Western powers are now seeing BRICS as an alternative platform for cooperation, one that doesn’t impose political conditions."