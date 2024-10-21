ActionSA calls on Morero to apply ‘step aside’ rule on corruption accused Gwamanda

ActionSA calls on Joburg Mayor Dada Moero to remove MMC for Community Development for his duties. Picture: Itumeleng English / African News Agency (ANA)

ActionSA in Johannesburg has called on city mayor, Dada Morero to remove Al-Jamah councillor Kabelo Gwamanda from his executive roles following his arrest on an alleged funeral policy fraud.

Gwamanda has reportedly been released on bail following his suspected involvement in a funeral policy scam. He was arrested on Friday in Protea North, Soweto.

It is alleged that the former mayor deceived unsuspecting residents of Soweto into participating in a scheme in which they made monthly payments for funeral insurance.

He operated the business from 2011 until he reportedly fled when policyholders attempted to make claims from the scheme.

In a statement, ActionSA’s caucus leader in Joburg Nobuhle Mthembu said Gwamanda’s removal would give him a chance to address the charges brought against him, without jeopardising his office.

Gwamanda was recently appointed the MMC for Community Development after being removed as mayor.

According to Mthembu, the former mayor has brought the city into disrepute and firm steps should be taken against him.

She said her party would refer the matter to the Ethics Committee but furthermore wrote to the Council speaker to intervene.

“As a party rooted in the rule of law and ethical leadership, we believe that the city must be led by credible leaders, who are not tainted by or associated with any criminal activities.

“ActionSA will ensure that justice is served to those who were allegedly scammed by Gwamanda,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mthembu called out the Democratic Alliance (DA) to stay out of the matter as they directly contributed to this issue.

“They must never play political gimmicks with the residents of Johannesburg. The City is in this predicament owing to its arrogance. The DA dismantled the Multi-Party Government and brought Gwamanda to the city of Johannesburg through the back door,” she said.

Al-Jamah has defended Gwamanda.

