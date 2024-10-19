WATCH LIVE: Tito Mboweni's special official funeral service underway in Tzaneen

SAPS officers with the casket of former finance minister Tito Mboweni at his funeral. Picture: GCIS

Although the programme started at least two hours late, the proceedings will be streamed on several platforms across the country.

This week, Ramaphosa declared a special official funeral category 2 for Mboweni. Funeral proceedings are taking place at the Nkowankowa Stadium on Saturday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the euloy, while other speakers at the funeral include Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba, Mboweni’s colleague Colin Coleman, his mentee Monhla Hlahla, his comrade and friend, Dr Ngoako Ramatlhodi, and his children, Sello, Tumi and Pule Mboweni.

Mboweni died last Saturday at the age of 65 following a brief illness.

The funeral of the late former finance minister and first black SA Reserve Bank Governor Tito Mboweni is underway in Tzaneen, Limpopo.

Limpopo residents, specifically those in Mboweni’s area have been flooding the stadium where the service is held to bid farewell to one of their own, the Duke of Magoebaskloof.

There was a demonstrable crowd of yellow in the stands, while VIP guests included government and ANC leaders such as Gwede Mantashe, Fikile Mbalula, Nomvula Monkonyane, David Mabuza, Thabo Mbeki and the leader of the EFF, Julius Malema, Dali Mpofu and Vuyani Pambo, were among those who came out to say their final goodbyes.

As tributes continue to pour in, many will remember Mboweni as ‘A Revolutionary, Economist and Devoted Father’.

They described him as a principled man; a revolutionary at heart, yet a pragmatist in action.

He lived a life of service, to his beloved country and to the countless people who saw him as a mentor, father figure, and trusted friend.

His family and the South African nation admired his intellect, integrity, and unwavering commitment to social justice.

Tito Mboweni’s Obituary

Mboweni’s obituary below, was prepared and distributed by the GCIS.

‘A Revolutionary, Economist and Devoted Father’

Mr Tito Titus Mboweni was a principled man; a revolutionary at heart, yet a pragmatist in action. He lived a life of service, both to his beloved country and to the countless people who saw him as a mentor, father figure and trusted friend.

His family and the South African nation admired his intellect, integrity and unwavering commitment to social justice.

Mr Mboweni was born to Mr Nelson and Mrs Peggy Mboweni on 16 March 1959 in the village of Bordeaux, near Tzaneen in Limpopo. He was the last born, preceded by his sister Irene and brother Luke.

His life was shaped by South Africa’s turbulent journey to democracy.

Political activism

His early departure into exile in 1980, fleeing the oppressive apartheid regime, cemented his place in history. Prior to this, he was recruited into the Drama and Arts Association at the then University of the North at Turfloop (now University of Limpopo).

Although the group was invested in the arts, it was also a covert way of recruiting politically conscious students.

This political work was primarily influenced by The Jackal, a paramilitary student organisation that carried out numerous operations and recruited students into the organised struggle for freedom. Mr Mboweni was recruited to this group.

In 1977, the leader of The Jackal, Dr Ngoako Ramatlhodi, joined the ANC. Dr Ramatlhodi was driven into exile in July 1980 after being expelled from university several times for political activities that exposed him to the apartheid regime. Three months later, Mr Mboweni together with Mr Pule Tsatsi, Mr Shakes Mkhonto and Mr Desmond Radebe, also went into exile in Lesotho.

Life in exile

At the National University of Lesotho in Roma, Lesotho, Mr Mboweni continued to participate in the arts, acting in a play directed by Dr Ramatlhodi. His mother, Mrs Peggy Mboweni, risked her own life by remaining in contact with his son in exile. In 1984, she travelled to Lesotho to attend his graduation with a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in Economics and Political Science, where she also met his soon-to-be wife, Mamokotlana, for the first time.

While in exile in Lesotho, he was also identified as the ‘son’ of Mr Peter and Mrs Liz Jackson, a British couple whom he met after being introduced over lunch by Father Lapsley, a close friend. Mr Jackson, an academic and Mrs Jackson, a social worker, became his adoptive parents in Lesotho and he also lived with them during his time in the United Kingdom (UK).

Contribution to transformation

Mr Mboweni dedicated his life to transforming South Africa into a just and inclusive society, a mammoth task that he understood extended beyond his professional work as a policymaker and politician. His legacy was characterised by increased access to knowledge and inclusive economic participation.

His unwavering commitment to the struggle for justice and equality earned him a place within the ANC’s leadership and by the early 1990s, he was already a trusted figure in shaping the party’s economic policy.

Serving alongside figures such as Mr Trevor Manuel, Mr Mboweni quickly became one of the “Three TMs” under then President Thabo Mbeki – a trio whose influence would mark the economic path of a newly democratic South Africa.

Role in governance and finance

In 1994, President Nelson Mandela appointed him as the first Minister of Labour in post-apartheid South Africa. At 35, he was the youngest in Madiba’s Cabinet and he infused a fresh perspective to the task of reforming discriminatory labour laws to reflect the values of the new democracy.

His tenure was marked by a deep understanding of the need for South Africa’s economy to reflect the marginalised and disenfranchised people.

His ability to blend ideology with practical solutions was a defining characteristic of his career. Following his illustrious term as Minister of Labour, he served as Governor of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) from 1999 to 2009.

During this time, Mr Mboweni gained recognition for his methodical and consistent approach to monetary policy.

As Governor, he led South Africa through a decade of global economic volatility and his prudent management of the country’s finances earned him international respect. As a devoted servant of the country, he relished the intellectual and professional challenge of being at his best.

Decorations and awards

Mr Mboweni received numerous honours, including honorary doctorates from, among others, the University of KwaZulu-Natal, University of Johannesburg, University of Cape Town, Stellenbosch University and the University of East Anglia in the UK, where he earned a Master of Arts degree in Development Economics.

He took immense pride in his academic achievements and considered education as the key to any role he held.

Even later in life, following stints at Goldman Sachs and numerous board roles, including his chairmanship at Nampak and AngloGold Ashanti, he diligently undertook examinations, whether to become a Chartered Director or to meet the stringent criteria of whatever position he held.

To him, leadership entailed profoundly and comprehensively understanding the position one was entrusted with.

Quality time with extended family

Beyond his titles and public positions, Mr Mboweni was a devoted family man who deeply valued his privacy. He accepted the responsibility of fatherhood in its full cultural sense. As a result, his concept of fatherhood extended far beyond his biological children.

He was a guiding force in the lives of the children of his siblings, especially Given, Nhlamulo, Mixo and Nkhensani, who adored him not just as an uncle but as a core father figure. He often referred to his group of children as ‘the gang,’ a unit bound by love, loyalty and a shared history.

The sacrifices of exile weighed heavily on him. His absence from important family events, such as his father’s funeral in 1983, tormented him for much of his life. On the other hand, he was a social person who would be found conversing with people from all walks of life in any situation.

However, he could easily retreat to complete solitude, for extended periods of time. He often prioritised the responsibilities of his demanding job. In his later years, he made a concerted effort to spend more time with his family, especially the next generation. Mr Mboweni took immense pride in nurturing them, imparting not only economic but also life lessons, instilling in them the values of respect, humility and hard work.

He spent most of his time with his children, ‘the gang’.

Simple and cheerful lifestyle

Mr Mboweni valued simple pleasures throughout his life and while some wondered about his modest lifestyle, he adored his ‘old shoes’ and ‘cottage-style’ home in Magoebaskloof, which underlined his simple lifestyle.

Despite his success and financial status, he wore worn shoes, enjoyed home-cooked meals and dressed plainly, and was conscious of his consumption. He preferred practicality above excess.

His Casio watches that he wore throughout his career symbolised more than just modesty; they reflected his need for accuracy and reliability in both life and work.

He embraced the core values of the ANC so fully that he often went out of his way to avoid showing favouritism. During his time at the SARB, he made a concerted effort to appoint a representative cross-section of South Africans, ensuring that his leadership reflected the diversity of the nation and commitment to non-tribalism.

Loyalty to the ANC

Mr Mboweni’s deep-rooted connection to the ANC often made him critical of the party’s direction, but he remained fiercely loyal.

He campaigned tirelessly for the ANC, believing in its potential to continue advancing South Africa’s national goals of equality and justice.

His time in exile – where he worked closely with Mr OR Tambo and later served in Madiba’s government – gave him an unparalleled understanding of the movement’s core values.

For him, the ANC’s mission was always about advancing the well-being of all South Africans, not merely sustaining the party’s existence.

Comradeship

One of Mr Mboweni’s close comrades from his time in exile and later political advisor, Mr Fannie Phakola, has recounted his early days with Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) in Luanda, Angola during the 1980s. Mr Phakola, then the Luanda District Commissar, vividly remembers the day when he was assigned to train Mr Mboweni in political instruction.

He said the new recruit’s intellectual curiosity quickly set him apart from others, as he caused frustration by questioning his role, challenging routines and even volunteering to take over the cooking duties in the unit, which Mr Phakola reluctantly agreed to.

Mr Mboweni was well-versed in Marxist-Leninist theory and he would engage deeply on the works of Karl Marx and other revolutionary thinkers. His persistence in his studies and his sharp mind quickly won over Mr Phakola, who found himself learning from his pupil.

Their conversations would often start with Marx’s famous Eleventh Thesis on Feuerbach: “Philosophers have hitherto only interpreted the world in various ways; the point is to change it.”

His role as an MK soldier in South Africa’s liberation struggle was something he took seriously, both in his youth and throughout his life.

He had a legendary sense of humour that often lightened up the gravity of his serious responsibilities with tales of his humble beginnings.

Profound loss

Mboweni’s passing is a profound loss not only to his family, but also to South Africa and the world. His intellect, professionalism, integrity and commitment to justice will be remembered by all who knew him.

He leaves behind a country that benefited enormously from his courage, vision and leadership, as well as a family that mourns a father, brother, grandfather and uncle whose love was immeasurable.

Mr Mboweni’s journey has ended, but his legacy of service, dedication and modesty will endure for generations to come.

His family, devastated by his sudden passing, takes solace in the knowledge that he lived his truth – a truth rooted in love for his family, his country, and his belief in a just and equal society.

Mr Mboweni – who passed on after a brief illness at the age of 65 – is survived by his brother Luke, his children Tumelo, Pule and Nkateko, including Nkhensani, whom he adopted from his late niece, his daughter-in-law Samkelo; granddaughters Lehakwe and Zibuko, Wanga and Nsuku as well as the nieces and nephews, Nhlamulo, Mixo, Given, Khathaza, California, Rector, Kurhula, Angel, Gavaza and Leshian, who considered him a father.

Etlela Hi Kurhula Mucanyi, Humana, Malwana!

IOL