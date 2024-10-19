Tito Mboweni funeral: Ramaphosa set to deliver eulogy

The late former Finance Minister and SA Reserve Bank Gorvenor Tito Mboweni will laid to rest on Saturday in Tzaneen, Limpopo. Picture: file image

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy at the Special Official Funeral of the late former Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni.

Earlier this week, Ramaphosa ordered that the national flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations across the country from Wednesday until Saturday.

The official funeral for the first black Reserve Bank governor will take place at Nkowankowa Stadium in Tzaneen, Limpopo, on Saturday.

Mboweni died last Saturday at the age of 65 following a short illness. The family confirmed the news in a statement on the matter.

Mboweni was South Africa’s first Minister of Labour from 1994 to 1999 in the Cabinet of the late former president Nelson Mandela.

He served as Governor of the South African Reserve Bank for a decade from 1999. Mboweni also served as Minister of Finance in the administration led by Ramaphosa from 2018 to 2021.

As well described by his colleagues, friends, and family, he was one of the most influential figures in the country for his political career as well as his personal life.

With sizzling temperatures expected to reach 30 degrees Celsius between 12pm and 3pm, Limpopo residents, including dignitaries will arrive to bury the “Duke of Magoebaskloof.”

Mboweni’s body arrived at his family home in Sasekane village in Tzaneen on Friday where a public viewing of his body was held in the afternoon going into the evening.

Following the service, the cortege will proceed to the Bordeaux (eBodweni) Cemetery for the burial.

The ANC in Limpopo also held a memorial service in remembrance of Mboweni.

IOL Politics