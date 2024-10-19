Ramaphosa hails ‘incorruptible’ Tito Mboweni as a shining star and true servant leader

Government and ANC leaders came out in their numbers at the funeral of former finance minister Tito Mboweni. President Cyril Ramaphosa with Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba and Tumi Mboweni. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Government and ANC leaders came out in their numbers at the funeral of former finance minister Tito Mboweni. President Cyril Ramaphosa with Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba and Tumi Mboweni. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Government and ANC leaders came out in their numbers at the funeral of former finance minister Tito Mboweni. President Cyril Ramaphosa with Tumi Mboweni. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Government and ANC leaders came out in their numbers at the funeral of former finance minister Tito Mboweni. President Cyril Ramaphosa with Tumi Mboweni. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Government and ANC leaders came out in their numbers at the funeral of former finance minister Tito Mboweni. Phophi Ramathuba speaking. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Government and ANC leaders came out in their numbers at the funeral of former finance minister Tito Mboweni. Phophi Ramathuba speaking. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Government and ANC leaders came out in their numbers at the funeral of former finance minister Tito Mboweni. President Cyril Ramaphosa greets Thabo Mbeki. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Government and ANC leaders came out in their numbers at the funeral of former finance minister Tito Mboweni. President Cyril Ramaphosa greets Thabo Mbeki. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Government and ANC leaders came out in their numbers at the funeral of former finance minister Tito Mboweni. Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo was the program director. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Government and ANC leaders came out in their numbers at the funeral of former finance minister Tito Mboweni. Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo was the program director. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Government and ANC leaders came out in their numbers at the funeral of former finance minister Tito Mboweni. President Cyril Ramaphosa greets former minister Ngoaka Ramatlhodi. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Government and ANC leaders came out in their numbers at the funeral of former finance minister Tito Mboweni. President Cyril Ramaphosa greets former minister Ngoaka Ramatlhodi. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Government and ANC leaders came out in their numbers at the funeral of former finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Government and ANC leaders came out in their numbers at the funeral of former finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Government and ANC leaders came out in their numbers at the funeral of former finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Government and ANC leaders came out in their numbers at the funeral of former finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Government and ANC leaders came out in their numbers at the funeral of former finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Government and ANC leaders came out in their numbers at the funeral of former finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Government and ANC leaders came out in their numbers at the funeral of former finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Government and ANC leaders came out in their numbers at the funeral of former finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Government and ANC leaders came out in their numbers at the funeral of former finance minister Tito Mboweni. Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba greets Speaker Thoko Didiza. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Government and ANC leaders came out in their numbers at the funeral of former finance minister Tito Mboweni. Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba greets Speaker Thoko Didiza. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Government and ANC leaders came out in their numbers at the funeral of former finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Government and ANC leaders came out in their numbers at the funeral of former finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

SAPS officers with the casket of former finance minister Tito Mboweni at his funeral.

SAPS officers with the casket of former finance minister Tito Mboweni at his funeral.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described former finance minister Tito Mboweni as an incorruptible leader who always pushed the government to deliver services for its people.

Ramaphosa also added that the late first black SA Reserve Bank governor disliked flashy and fancy hence order was maintained in his office.

He described him as “one of the most illustrious sons of our motherland South Africa”.

“Our hearts are heavy because of this great loss. But we are also here to celebrate a life well led. A life that is replete with many lessons.

“We will remember his aversion to a flashy lifestyle. Tito Mboweni wasn’t just incorruptible. He wasn’t just an avowed enemy of corruption throughout his life in public office.

“In time we will look back at those social media posts of Tito defending his infamous brown shoes that had seen better days.

“We may then read what was perhaps the deeper, intended meaning: ‘That when you hold public office, when you are entrusted with leadership, you must be of the people. Not standing above them, not looking down on them,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa said Mboweni was a character, and a man of many names such as Comrade Tito, Uncle Tito, Gov8, erstwhile National Breadwinner, unpaid impresario for Lucky Star, The Duke of Magoebaskloof.

The president was making the remarks at a moving category two special official funeral held in Limpopo for Mboweni, who died last Saturday at the age of 65 following a brief illness.

Mboweni was the first Labour Minister in democratic South Africa, was celebrated for his significant contributions to the nation’s labour and economic landscape.

In his eulogy, Ramaphosa described Mboweni as a respected leader, mentor, and friend who played multiple roles throughout his career while consistently demonstrating integrity and commitment.

“He was revered by leading economists, business titans, labour leaders, and everyday citizens alike,” he said.

“He was larger than life because he led such a big life and touched the lives of many people. He fraternised with heads of states and government such as Presidents and Prime Ministers.

“He was on first name terms with central bankers around the world,” said Ramaphosa.

Despite his stature, Ramaphosa mentioned that Mboweni never lost his common ground and also had a remarkable ability to connect with people, making them feel valued and understood.

He further acknowledged Mboweni's pivotal role in shaping fiscal and monetary policy during challenging times, particularly as the country emerged from the shadows of state capture and faced the global pandemic.

“He was respected by leading economists, titans of business, labour leaders and ordinary people in our country.

“Yet despite his stature and profile, he never lost the common touch. He had a gift to connect to people. He understood them and he had a way to make people feel special and made them have a sense that they mattered.

“Governor 8 could relate to people from all walks of life. He was an empathetic man. He valued character over pedigree. And he was no cynic. He looked for the good in each person – and usually found it,” said the president.

Ramaphosa said Mboweni believed in servant leadership.

“To me he was the shining star that shined brightest in a maze of a dark period in the life of our country we called state capture.

“He had already left public service when I knocked on his door asking him if he would return to public service as Minister of Finance.

“I just said Cde Tito your country needs you to do another tour of service. He agonised about giving up the material value he was building for himself and his family. But after a while he came through for the people of South Africa and agreed to serve as Minister of Finance. Tito was a true patriot,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa said Mboweni’s death had left a void in many hearts.

“Comrade Tito, you understood the assignment. As we bid you farewell my brother, my comrade, my fellow fly fisherman, your legacy is of a successful transformation from a freedom fighter to a businessman, central banker and politician.

“You were a true servant leader, admired and loved by the people. You delivered on what was required of you.

“You acquitted yourself with dignity and with honour in the ANC, in government and beyond. You depart this world with that dignity, that honour and that reputation intact. You did not disgrace or betray your movement or the people of this country. You were a credit and an asset to both,” he said.

[email protected]

IOL Politics