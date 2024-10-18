‘We will send him back to jail’: EFF reports Gayton McKenzie to the Public Protector for ‘misuse of public funds and possible fraud’

EFF says it has filed a complain with the Public Protector. Photo: Michael Sherman/IOL

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have lodged a formal complaint with the Public Protector against Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie over his controversial R800,000 Paris Olympics trip.

The move comes after the red berets also referred the McKenzie to the Parliament’s Ethics committee.

EFF member of parliament Sinawo Tambo took to X formerly, Twitter and revealed they had filed a complaint with the Public Protector against McKenzie for ‘misuse of public funds and possible fraud’.

“Today we filed a complaint with the Office of the Public Protector against Gayton McKenzie for misuse of public funds and possible fraud,” said Tambo .

Tambo added there were huge discrepancies between the communications exchanged by the minister and acting Director General Dr Cynthia Khumalo.

“As there are material discrepancies in the communiques between himself and the Acting Director General of Sports, Arts and Culture, which he has made public.

“Mckenzie must ask his Dudula friend, the toy soldier of Soweto what we do with criminals. He can play Twitter games, We will send him back to jail,“ Tambo said.

McKenzie has received huge backlash after he revealed in parliamentary reply that taxpayers forked out over R800,000 for his trip in Paris.

However, the outspoken McKenzie has his hit back against the heavy criticism, stating the EFF can report him wherever they want, adding that they were using his name to remain relevant.

“What is the problem with the EFF? The problem with the EFF is that they are not the minister, they were insulting me calling ‘Bhantinti’ (jailbird).

“Now they must say honourable, it hurtful I understand and that hurt sometimes find expression in nonsensical answers. I do believe that the costs was put up by the demand of cars and hotels at Olympics.

“They can take to me to the ethics committee, if they are right they can take me wherever they want to take me, if they are right .

“EFF needs to be relevant and Gayton McKenzie is now the most relevant name at the moment in this country,” McKenzie said during a press briefing on Thursday.

