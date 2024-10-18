Hlophe criticises NPA’s Ramaphosa-Phala Phala decision: A justice system for the elite?

MK party leader in Parliament Dr John Hlophe has condemned the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for shielding its own people, while South Africans continue to struggle. File Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

Deputy president of uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party), Dr John Hlophe, slammed the decision by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to not prosecute Oresident Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala scandal.

He said it was an example on how the justice system favoured powerful people.

“The recent decision of the NPA not to prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala saga is an example on how the justice system in the country is reserved for powerful people,” he said.

Hlophe was speaking at a Cape Town media briefing on the party’s overview for the first 100 days of the government of national unity (GNU).

The impeached former judge accused the NPA of protecting its own people, saying that South Africans continued to endure hardship.

“This is a slap in the face of every South African who demands accountability and fairness.”

He said that if government cared about transparency and justice they would have ensured that no one, including Ramaphosa, was above the law.

“But, instead, we see them closing the ranks, protecting each other, and letting corruption thrive while the people continue to struggle,” said Hlophe.

On October 10, the NPA said that it would not prosecute Ramaphosa for the Phala Phala saga.

Former head of intelligence Arthur Fraser in 2022 charged that Ramaphosa and Major General Wally Roode tried to hide the February 2020 theft of thousands of US dollars from a farm.

In a statement, the NPA said the decision not to prosecute was taken by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) after a careful assessment of all available evidence presented to the prosecutors by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks.

“The investigations also covered any possible contravention of the Income Tax Act 58 of 1962 and Exchange Control Regulation 1962,” read the statement.

Last week, IOL News reported that the Democratic Alliance (DA) demanded more answers from the NPA concerning the issue.

“I think that there needs to be a great explanation of the decision, DA leader John Steenhuisen said at the time.

“I think that when a decision like this is made and it has obvious implications that reach right to the very top of government, that there does need to be greater information provided.”

IOL Politics