EFF’s Obakeng Ramabodu’s appointment as Tshwane MMC sparks outrage for past ‘moer a Boer’ comments

Obakeng Ramabodu’s recent appointment as the MMC for Environmental and Agriculture Management at the City of Tshwane, has sparked concerns from the Freedom Front Plus due to his last hate speech and racism statements. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

The Freedom Front Plus has condemned the appointment of the Economic Freedom Fighters’s (EFF) Obakeng Ramabodu as the new member of mayoral committee for Environmental Affairs and Agriculture at the City of Tshwane, labelling it as “slap in the face for Afrikaners” over his past racist remarks.

New mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya recently announced her mayoral committee made up of 10 councillors representing diverse political parties, including the African National Congress (ANC), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), GOOD, and her political home ActionSA.

Among others, Ramabodu was appointed at the MMC for Environment and Agriculture Management for the metro.

Freedom Front Plus’s Grandi Theunissen criticised the appointment of Ramabodu, pointing out the contentious comments during the council meeting, on July 24.

Ramabodu said: “I would be happy to moer a Boer, that would be nice… an Afrikaner blood. I want the blood of an Afrikaner, bring the blood of an Afrikaner.”

The remarks were made after Tshwane Metro Council descended into chaos after votes to remove Cilliers Brink as Mayor were insufficient.

Theunissen expressed doubt about Ramabodu's commitment to serving the residents of Tshwane.

“Ramabodu is not only blatantly racist during council meetings, but he also frequently expresses his hatred for white people, especially Afrikaners.”

According to him Ramabodu is also notorious for his violent behaviour, claiming that he was involved in vandalising council property during a protest by security workers.

“It is absolutely unacceptable to allow someone who is openly hostile towards a large part of the community to hold a leadership office in the Metro,” said Theunissen.

Meanwhile, Ramabodu has since apologised on X ( formerly known as Twitter) following backlash for alleged hate speech and racism.

His apology came after the Democratic Alliance (DA) submitted a complaint to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to investigate him for hate speech and incitement of violence.

“I specifically wish to apologise to the Afrikaner community for my remarks. My words were heartfelt and inappropriate. I deeply regret any pain they may have caused.”

Ramabodu promised to refrain from using hateful language in the future.

“I understand the importance of fostering a culture of respect and I am committed to turning this incident into a learning experience, both for myself and my community,” he said.

IOL Politics