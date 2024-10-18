‘Doors are open’ : Hlophe says Mkhwebane is not MK party member, but is welcomed to join the party

MK party deputy president John Hlophe has confirmed that former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Busisiwe Mkhwebane has not joined Jacob Zuma’s party, but she’s welcomed to do so. Picture: X

Deputy president of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, Dr John Hlophe confirmed that Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane who recently dumped the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is not the member of Jacob Zuma’s party, but she is at liberty to join the party.

Hlophe made the comments while briefing the media on the first 100 days of the Government of National Unity (GNU), at Marks Building, in Parliament.

Mkhwebane who joined the EFF in 2023, resigned from the party and also as a Member of Parliament (MP), stating that she wants to spend time with her family and loved ones.

“Today, I'm saying goodbye to you, Fighters. After careful consideration and talking to my family, they advised and felt I needed to go away. Spend time with them, rest, and continue to fight for the vulnerable where possible.

Following her resignation, many speculated that she would follow the footsteps of Floyd Shivambu, the former deputy president of the party and join the MK party.

Asked by the journalists whether Mkhwebane is joining the MK party, Hlophe confirmed that she is not a member of the party, but she is welcomed to do so.

“Advocate (Busisiwe) Mkhwebane is not a member of the MK party, but she is at liberty to join the uMkhonto weSizwe party just like every South African. She is at liberty to joining the uMkhonto weSizwe party, including you journalists,” he said,

MK party Chief Whip Mzwanele Manyi, who also dumped the EFF to join the party, added: “But, I must add that I will be recruiting her.”

Julius Malema’s party has suffered a major blow, with many members ditching the party to join Zuma’s party.

On Thursday afternoon, actor-turned politician, Fana Mokoena, resigned from Parliament as an EFF MP.

Parliamentary spokesperson told IOL on Thursday that speaker Thoko Didiza received his letter.

“We can confirm that the speaker is in receipt of a letter of resignation from Mr Mokoena,” he said.

According to sources, Mokoena sent his letter to the party’s secretary-general Marshall Dlamini last week. This was before Mkhwebane could tender her resignation letter.

In 2014, Mokoena was elected as an EFF MP, serving as the party’s representative in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). In 2016, he moved to the National Assembly, where he remained until his resignation in 2020.

In June this year, he returned to Parliament after the May 29 general elections.

He served as a member of the Portfolio Committee on Trade, Industry, Competition, and Sport, Arts and Culture.

It was not known which party Mokoena will join.

IOL Politics