ANC’s Eugene ‘Bonzo’ Modise takes office as City of Tshwane’s new deputy mayor

The African National Congress (ANC) caucus leader in Tshwane, Eugene Modise, has been elected unopposed as the new deputy mayor of the City of Tshwane.

He was voted in unchallenged on Friday, during a special council sitting that was held in Tshwane.

Modise was recently appointed as the Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Finance in the municipality by the new mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya of ActionSA.

He replaced Moya, who resigned from the position after being elected as the new mayor of the municipality earlier this month.

Mncedi Ndzwana, Tshwane council Speaker, reportedly said there was no need for a secret ballot vote as Modise was the only person nominated for the position.

Modise’s election reflects the ANC’s newly established coalition-friendship with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ActionSA and other parties, with the aim of taking over municipalities that were led by DA since the 2021 local government elections.

His election comes a week after Moya announced her mayoral committee made up of 10 councillors representing diverse political parties including the ANC, EFF, GOOD, and her political home, ActionSA.

The new committee included, councillor Palesa Modise (ANC), for Community and Social Development Services, Economic Development and Spatial Planning – councillor Sarah Mabotsa (GOOD) and Environment and Agriculture Management - councillor Obakeng Ramabodu (EFF).

The Health portfolio is councillor Tshegofatso Mashabela (EFF), Corporate and Shared Services is councillor Kholofelo Morodi (ActionSA), and Housing and Human Settlements is councillor Aaron Maluleka (ANC).

In addition, councillor Tlangi Mogale (ANC) has been appointed to lead the Roads and Transport, while Utility Services is councillor Frans Boshielo (ANC) and Alderman Coetzee (ActionSA) for Community Safety.

Last week IOL News reported that Moya was officially elected as the new mayor, and in what did not seem as a surprise, the DA fielded its councillor and ousted mayor Cilliers Brink for the mayoral seat.

Moya defeated DA’s Brink with 122 votes against Brink’s 86 votes.

