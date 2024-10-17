Simelane’s future uncertain as Ramaphosa reviews corruption report

President Cyril Ramaphosa was answering questions by MPs before the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in Cape Town on Thursday. Picture: Cindy Waxa/Independent Newspapers

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is still considering the fate of the Justice Minister Thembi Simelane, who is facing corruption allegations, following her submission of a report.

Ramaphosa told the inquisitive members of parliament (MPs) that his decision on the corruption accused minister will be soon be known.

The questions were posed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party members.

The president has faced criticism from various political parties for his perceived delay in responding to a report submitted by Simelane, which allegedly outlined the transaction that has led to her current controversies.

"I have requested a report that has since been submitted. I am still considering the report," he said.

Simelane is facing criticism regarding a R500,000 loan obtained from Gundo Wealth Solutions while she served as the mayor of Polokwane.

Ralliom Razwinane, the business's owner, has been officially accused of money laundering, corruption, and fraud.

These accusations relate to his purported involvement in establishing contacts and "investments" between a number of municipalities, such as the Polokwane Municipality and the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

Simelane has since explained herself to the Justice Portfolio Committee in Parliament.

During the sitting, questions directed to Ramaphosa addressed various pressing issues.

These included status reports on the fight against unemployment and poverty, as well as the Government of National Unity's reaction to extortion cases that affected both individuals and companies.

Responding to a question on his plans to ensure that his cabinet was ethical, Ramaphosa said that members should adhere to the Code of Ethics.

"The Executive Ethics Code, which was promulgated on 28 July 2000, says that Members must – to the satisfaction of the President or Premier – perform their duties and exercise their powers diligently and honestly. It requires that they act in all respects in a manner that is consistent with the integrity of their office.

"Among other things, the code says that Members may not use their position to enrich themselves or improperly benefit any other person. They may not expose themselves to any situation involving the risk of a conflict between their official responsibilities and their private interests," he said.

Ramaphosa maintained that every member must disclose to the Secretary of Cabinet – on an annual basis – their financial interests and those of their spouses, permanent companions or dependent children," he said.

