'SA is not going back to apartheid': Nzimande defends his legacy after DA MP tells him to resign

In response to a question from the DA regarding his potential resignation following perceived "failures," Minister Blade Nzimande asserted that the country would not go back to apartheid.

In a recent parliamentary session, Nzimande faced criticism from DA MP Frederik Jacobus Badenhorst regarding his performance in promoting female participation in STEM fields.

Badenhorst challenged Nzimande on his lack of impact in his previous role, questioning whether it was time for him to resign in favour of a more progressive and competent leader.

Nzimande, who has served as Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation since 2019, strongly defended his tenure.

He emphasised his role in dismantling apartheid, stating: “I am not ashamed of the work that I have done…we are not going to allow a situation where those looking back want to draw us to go back.”

He mentioned that dislodging the apartheid regime was one of his personal achievements, adding that the country would not be where it is to date.

He underscored the importance of moving forward, despite the ANC's recent electoral setback.

Responding to Badenhorst’s comments, Nzimande highlighted his achievements, including expanding the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and increasing vocational education enrolment, which had historically been restricted for black South Africans.

He drew parallels between the DA’s stance on education and the apartheid government’s exclusionary practices, asserting that their fight against the Bela bill was rooted in a lost battle for equality.

As tensions rose, a visibly irritated Badenhorst interrupted Nzimande, prompting the minister to conclude firmly, "I'm looking forward; we have a better South Africa to build."

Nzimande made the remarks during a question-and-answer session in Parliament on Tuesday.

Throughout the session, the focus remained on the critical need for increased inclusion of women and girls in the sciences, marking a significant theme in the ongoing discourse.

Nzimande is the current Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation.

