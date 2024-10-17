MK Party criticises GNU coalition and calls for accountability

The MK Party, led by Jacob Zuma, criticises the DA-ANC coalition for failing South Africans and undermining social justice progress. Picture: X

The Umkhonto weSizwe Party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, has strongly expressed its disapproval of the Government of National Unity's (GNU) 100-days coalition reflection, asserting that it is failing due to harmful policies and partnerships.

They emphasise the need to consider what people truly want and deserve, particularly amid ongoing socio-economic challenges in South Africa.

This criticism comes after the DA and ANC celebrated different occasions, reflecting on their partnership and achievements.

The MK Party argues that such celebrations are out of touch with the realities faced by ordinary South Africans who continue to struggle with issues like unemployment, education, and healthcare.

In a recent statement, the party criticised the new DA-ANC coalition for its incompetence, internal disunity, stalled important reforms, and failure to hold powerful individuals accountable.

They urged South Africans to remain vigilant against the coalition's detrimental effects on the country's progress, especially regarding issues like unemployment, education, and healthcare.

The MK Party has been vocal in opposing the newly formed coalition, taking it further by filing a lawsuit against the SABC for using the term "GNU" as a public broadcaster, which they deem inappropriate.

They view the GNU as a betrayal of liberation goals and a collaboration with right-wing parties like the DA, which undermines social justice, creates an ineffective governance model, and distracts from addressing the needs of marginalised communities.

Critics of the MK Party argue that the GNU was formed as a necessity to stabilise the government during a time of political uncertainty, aiming to unite different parties to address pressing national issues, after the ANC failed to retain its absolute majority in the May 29 elections.

Supporters of the DA maintain that the coalition seeks to promote transparency and accountability, contrasting with past administrations accused of corruption, state capture and inefficiency.

The MK Party highlighted the coalition's failure to reach agreements on implementing key laws, such as the National Health Insurance (NHI) and the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill.

The DA opposed the NHI Bill due to concerns about potential declines in healthcare quality, funding sustainability, centralised control limiting patient choices, and negative impacts on the private healthcare sector.

Similarly, the DA opposed the BELA Bill, arguing it undermined parental rights and reduced school governance autonomy, yet President Ramaphosa proceeded to sign it into law.

The MK Party criticised Ramaphosa for yielding to the DA's influence and pointed out perceived governance failures by DA ministers in managing crucial tasks.

They stated, “President Ramaphosa has capitulated to unreasonable demands by his DA handlers in an attempt to reinstate some of the racist clauses already discarded by the administration.

“Furthermore, we are saddled with extreme DA minister-led incompetence regarding the establishment of the dome as an alternative to the 'burnt' Parliament.”

They further noted that despite Parliament's decision in June to build the dome, progress under the DA Minister has been slow, with only initial steps taken by September and no complete cost breakdown provided beyond the estimated R12–20 million.

However, proponents of the DA argue that the coalition is still in its early stages and that complexities in governance require time for effective implementation.

They assert that collaboration between parties is essential to address the deep-rooted issues in South Africa, including high levels of inequality and economic instability.

The MK Party concluded by praising its role in breaking the stranglehold of the ineffective ANC, stating: “South Africa is fortunate to have an organisation like the MK Party, which has single-handedly ensured that administrators of the crown no longer have free rein in the country.”

They reiterated their commitment to advocating for the rights and needs of the marginalised, emphasising that true governance should reflect the aspirations of all South Africans.

IOL