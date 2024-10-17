EFF bleeds red as MP Fana Mokoena resigns from Parliament

EFF Member of Parliament (MP) Fana Mokoena has resigned from the house. Picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA

Parliament has confirmed that Fana Mokoena, EFF Member of Parliament (MP) has resigned from the house.

Parliamentary spokesperson told IOL on Thursday that Speaker Thoko Didiza received his letter.

"We can confirm that the Speaker is in receipt of a letter of resignation from Mr Mokoena," he said.

According to sources, Mokoena sent his letter to the party secretary-general Marshall Dlamini last week. This was before Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane could tender her resignation letter.

Mkhwebane, who is a former Public Protector, resigned from the EFF on Wednesday. She also resigned as an MP.

In a letter, Mkhwebane stated that it was now time for her to focus on spending quality time with her family and loved ones.

“Today, I'm saying goodbye to you, Fighters. After careful consideration and talking to my family, they advised and felt I needed to go away. Spend time with them, rest, and continue to fight for the vulnerable where possible," she said in the letter.

In 2014, Mokoena was elected as an EFF MP, serving as the party's representative in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). In 2016, he moved to the National Assembly, where he remained until his resignation in 2020.

In June of this year, he returned to Parliament after the May 29 general elections.

He served as a member of the Portfolio Committees on Trade, Industry, Competition, and Sport, Arts, and Culture.

Mkhwebane and Mokoena are among big names who recently left the EFF. Thereafter, many joined uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

IOL tried to get comments from both Mokoena and the EFF but was not successful.

