Helen Zille’s criticism of Panyaza Lesufi fuels ANC divisions ahead of local government elections

An insider from the ANC, along with analysts and politicians, report that DA Federal Chairperson Helen Zille’s recent criticism of Gauteng ANC Chairperson Panyaza Lesufi is causing significant internal divisions within the ANC ahead of the local government elections.

These disputes are overshadowing pressing societal issues, such as service delivery challenges and inadequate infrastructure.

The formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU) has further deepened these divisions, with some alliance partners claiming it represented a betrayal.

Recently, the DA, under Zille’s leadership, wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa demanding action against Lesufi, accusing him of overstepping his authority in Gauteng and ignoring national directives. This controversy follows the removal of DA councillor Cilliers Brink as mayor of Tshwane, a motion supported by the ANC, ActionSA, and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Zille threatened to halt negotiations in other metropolitan areas unless Brink was reinstated.

In response, Lesufi asserted that the ANC would not be dictated to by the DA, emphasising the party’s unity.

“You will never dictate terms to us. The ANC is not for sale; we are one ANC, not a federal movement,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Lesufi was subsequently summoned to ANC headquarters at Luthuli House to clarify his comments.

On Thursday, ActionSA's Dr Nasiphi Moya was elected as the new mayor of Tshwane.

ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango commented on Zille’s tactics, suggesting they are part of a broader strategy to undermine the ANC.

He noted that the DA tends to focus on individuals like Lesufi, rather than recognising the orchestrated divisions behind the scenes.

"I remember because I was there most of the time, assisting to divide the ANC in impeaching Zuma. There was always underground work by ANC members to divide it. Even terms like RET [Radical Economic Transformation] became a label used to paint ANC members as enemies of the country,” Mncwango said on X. “It’s happening again. The ANC will realise too late that Zille was always dividing them. She is slowly weakening them."

Political analyst Professor Sipho Seepe remarked that the ANC is grappling with a self-inflicted crisis.

He pointed out that the ANC’s alliance with the DA was intended to deter opposition efforts regarding President Ramaphosa’s handling of the Phala Phala scandal.

He added that the GNU agreement must be clearly communicated to lower-level officials for effective implementation.

“All Helen Zille is doing is reminding the ANC of this understanding. The coalition’s terms must cascade down to lower structures for it to be taken seriously,” he maintained.

An ANC insider indicated that Zille is strategically sowing discord within the party ahead of the local elections, warning that the leadership risks falling into her trap. “We cannot let the ANC become divided by an opponent seeking to gain control,” the insider emphasised.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa is set to address party structures on the first 100 days of the GNU at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Monday

