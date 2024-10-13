ANC pays tribute to selfless Tito Mboweni, while youth remember him as the ‘Garlic King’

The African National Congress has paid tribute to former finance minister Tito Mboweni, saying his life was one of “dedication, and selfless service sacrifice for the people of South Africa”.

Earlier, President Cyril Ramaphosa also expressed deep sadness at Mboweni's death.

Mboweni died on Saturday night after a short illness, his family said in a statement.

While many younger people on social media remembered Mboweni for his garlic-fuelled, pilchard or/and chicken meals, he was the first labour minister for a democratic South Africa after he was appointed to Cabinet by former president Nelson Mandela in 1994.

In 1999, he would be appointed as the first black Reserve Bank Governor, a post he held for 10 years until 2009.

He would hold various positions in the private sector, before he returned as Finance Minister between October 2018 and 2021.

Ramaphosa appointed Mboweni as his finance minister between October 2018 and 2021 after the resignation of former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene, who was forced to resign under a cloud after he admitted to meeting with the controversial Gupta brothers at their home.

It was a deployment that Mboweni publicly shared that he had accepted reluctantly, saying the president had taken his freedom as he was sworn-in.

ANC mourns Mboweni

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said Mboweni’s life was a testament to a life lived in sacrifice, dedication, and selfless service to the people of South Africa.

“Comrade Tito was one of the prime figures in the government of national unity led by President Mandela,” said Bhengu-Motsiri.

She said Mboweni was “a critical architect of South Africa’s post-apartheid labour legislation laying the foundation for collective bargaining and establishing labour courts to uphold worker rights”.

“These transformative laws ensured that the voices of South African workers enshrined in the constitution adopted in 1996 would guarantee the protections that workers continue to enjoy to this day,” said Bhengu-Motsiri.

In 1998, he began his tenure as an Advisor to the Reserve Bank Governor installing him in preparation for his appointment as the first black African Governor of the South African Reserve Bank.

“His leadership marked a crucial moment in our country's financial history as he led the Reserve Bank in adopting inflation targeting, ensuring that price stability would be maintained in the fragile post-apartheid economy.

“His contributions in this space helped steer South Africa through economic turbulence and he was widely respected for this, both locally and internationally.

“Comrade Tito will be remembered not only for his immense contributions to the economy but also for his unwavering connection to the people he served. His legacy of dedication, innovation, and service will remain a guiding light for generations to come,” said Bhengu-Motsiri.

Ramaphosa earlier paid tribute to Mboweni, saying:

“Given his sense of vitality and energetic and affable engagement with fellow South Africans, Dr Mboweni’s passing at 65 comes as a shock.

“We have lost a leader and compatriot who has served our nation as an activist, economic policy innovator and champion of labour rights,” said Ramaphosa.

After Ramaphosa finally gave him his wish to leave government, the former finance minister would become a bit of a social media cooking sensation, with his dishes, with some referring to him as Mr Garlic.

This did not go unnoticed with the president, who remarked about Mboweni’s cooking skills:

“He conducted himself with expert rigour while maintaining the personable touch that made him a social media star and ambassador for Modjadjiskloof’s culinary traditions.

“His passing is a great loss. May his soul rest in peace,” said the president.

Tito the Garlic King

On social media, as many mourned his death, his cooking exploits were chief in many minds.

Tito Mboweni loved Garlic somuch 😭

I don’t have sense of smell but would smell Garlic from his pics 😭😭😭😂😂

May his soul RIP — Phumzile (@Pirates1stlady) October 12, 2024

Some know him as the first labour minister.

I grew up with him as the SARB governor and later finance minister.

Younger peeps know him for chicken, pilchards and garlic.

What a character!

It’s so impressive how Tito Mboweni reinvented himself over the years.



We will miss your recipes, especially the tin fish one. The secret ingredient is more and more garlic😞

You left the pots on the stove 😭 @tito_mboweni @MacGUnleashed @BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/D30B8tnNlu — Chief Solutions (@tervimukwevho) October 12, 2024

There was no scrolling down his tweets without a little laughter 😂..he surely will be missed on my TL...rest easy Garlic King

I don't think the people who are not on Twitter/X got to experience and enjoy Tito Mboweni the way we did..💔..There was no scrolling down his tweets without a little laughter 😂..he surely will be missed on my TL...rest easy Garlic King ..Rest In Peace Tito Mboweni 🕊️🕊️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/AW9w2RizpE — Nondaba (@ShweleNgelosi) October 12, 2024

One minute we are cooking lucky star with garlic, the next you are gone? It doesn’t make sense.

One minute we are cooking lucky star with garlic, the next you are gone? It doesn’t make sense, RIP ntate Tito Mboweni☹️🕯️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/qKOFLFAeI0 — ITUMELENG🕯️🌊 (@itu_nadia) October 12, 2024

