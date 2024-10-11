Zuma’s MKP adopts constitution to deal with delinquency

Anyone who will be joining uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party will be put on 24-month probation before being fully accepted into the party as a member, according to the leadership of the party.

During this time, if any member is found to have significantly violated the code of conduct, the party's senior officials have the authority to terminate and suspend their membership immediately.

The MKP announced this move during a press briefing in Johannesburg on Friday.

The party has officially adopted its first constitution, a decision that its leaders believe will set the tone straight within the organisation.

Outlining the party’s strategy, National organiser Floyd Shivambu said this would ensure that they take decisive action on internal affairs.

He stated that the constitution defined the values, principles, standards, and operational procedures of MKP, including a code of conduct for members designed to uphold discipline and cohesion.

This is their first formal guideline for its operations. The party was registered with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) in September and strategically launched on December 16, 2023.

This was the African National Congress (ANC) and alliance partners were commemorating the anniversary of its arm right-wing uMkhonto weSizwe (MK).

This caused a wider division between the two parties leading to court cases about the logo and trademark of MK.

Meanwhile, the party has established an 11-member internal disciplinary committee tasked with ensuring that members adhere to the code of conduct and are held accountable for any violations.

MKP expelled several members due to ill-discipline and lack of accountability.

Shivambu further clarified that no elective conference will be held as the highest command is in place.

