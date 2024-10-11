‘This is unacceptable’: EFF blames Limpopo Department of Education for suspected food poisoning at Makahlule Primary School

The Department of Education is investigating an incident of alleged food poisoning at Makahlule Primary School. File Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Limpopo has blamed the Department of Education in the province for failing to protect pupils, after 35 learners from Makahlule Primary School in Malamulele were hospitalised following an incident of suspected food poisoning.

On Thursday, IOL News reported that the department is investigating an incident of alleged food poisoning at the school.

Provincial education spokesperson, Matome Taueatsoala said 22 learners were rushed to a nearby clinic in the afternoon on Wednesday when they started vomiting.

The children were later transferred to Malamulele Hospital where they were treated and discharged.

“A second group comprising 13 learners was rushed to the hospital complaining of headaches and stomach cramps. They were also released after screening by the health professionals,” said Taueatsoala.

He said the provincial department will take food samples for testing in a bid to ascertain if the school nutrition rations could have been the cause.

“The department will also check the food, mainly snacks sold by vendors outside the school premises with the assistance of health inspectors,” said Taueatsoala.

The EFF’s provincial chairperson, Lawrance Mapoulo, blamed the Department of Education for negligence following the incident that landed the learners in hospital beds.

“It is unacceptable, given the fact that learners are under the care of the Department of Education, which has failed to ensure that the food eaten by learners in schools is safe,” Mapoulo said.

”It is clear that the government cannot be trusted with the lives of our children. In this instance, they have failed to protect our children from food poisoning.”

He called on the department to implement strict safety measures to control food served within school premises.

“It is the responsibility of the department to satisfy itself through food control measures before learners consume such food,” he said.

“This incident at Makahlule Primary School could have resulted in the death of unsuspecting learners.”

He added: “We can conclude that the government does not love our children because if they do, they would have made sure that all precautionary measures are taken in making sure that the food is safe for consumption.”

Mapoulo said this is not the first incident, many such cases were reported before in the Sekhukhune area and questioned why the department has not taken any action to prevent them from happening again.

“Why these incidents continue to happen, only the department knows.”

He blamed the department for negligence and incompetence, expressing concern that it can result in people losing their lives.

“We demand a thorough investigation on the matter and serious consequences management must be applied to those involved.”

Mapoulo said the party will get to the bottom of this matter until the truth is revealed.

“Furthermore, we demand employment of food inspectors per circuit, who will do periodic quality checks on the foodstuffs consumed within school parameters,” he said.

Speaking to IOL News, Taueatsoala refuted the allegations of incompetence and negligence.

Taueatsoala confirmed that the school has a proper storage facility for National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) products.

“Food handlers are properly trained and have been preparing food for learners since April with no incidents.”

He said the department is working closely with environmental health inspectors from the municipalities to address the food safety concerns.

“Among others, they assist in training food handlers and providing support to schools.

“While we are still investigating what might be the cause of the suspected food poisoning, we would like to sensitise members of the public to allow the department time to work on this matter.”

IOL