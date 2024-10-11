NPA’s decision not to prosecute Ramaphosa on Phala Phala is nonsensical, says MK Party

MK Party deputy president Dr John Hlophe said he will raise the Phala Phala matter in Parliament. Picture: Bongiwe Mchunu/Independent Newspapers

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party deputy president John Hlophe has deemed the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) decision not to prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa on the Phala Phala as “nonsensical” and “shocking”.

Hlophe was addressing the media in an MKP briefing in Johannesburg on Friday.

The former impeached judge criticised the NPA for stating there was no basis to prosecute Ramaphosa for tax evasion.

He mentioned that this was a clear indication that the institution was captured and vowed to raise the issue in Parliament next week.

“The suggestion by NPA that there are no reasonable prospects of such to prosecute Ramaphosa is nonsensical,” he said.

On Thursday, the NPA confirmed that they will not act on Ramaphosa for the Phala Phala saga.

Former head of intelligence Arthur Fraser charged in 2022 that Ramaphosa and Major General Wally Roode tried to hide the February 2020 theft of thousands of US dollars from a farm.

In their statement, the NPA said the decision not to prosecute was taken by the DPP after a careful assessment of all available evidence presented to the prosecutors by the DPCI.

“The investigations also covered any possible contravention of the Income Tax Act 58 of 1962 and Exchange Control Regulation 1962,” it read.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) slammed the NPA’s decision to not prosecute Ramaphosa.

"The refusal by the NPA to prosecute these crimes is a continuation of a pattern by key State institutions to shield Ramaphosa from accountability for his actions,” EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys criticised the institution.

The DA also demanded more answers from the NPA.

“I think that there needs to be a great explanation of the decision. I think that when a decision like this is made and it has obvious implications that reach right to the very top of government, that there does need to be greater information provided,” DA leader John Steenhuisen said.

[email protected]

IOL Politics