Deputy President Paul Mashatile has refuted the recent claims circulating on the social media platform “X” (formerly Twitter), specifically from the account GoolamMV, calling them unfounded.

This follows reports of a Hawks investigation into a R28-million mansion in Cape Town, a Public Protector inquiry into government contracts involving his children, and a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into a department where he served as MEC, all of which have heightened scrutiny on Mashatile regarding his lavish lifestyle.

Keith Khoza, acting spokesperson to Mashatile noted that this account is known for disseminating unverified information and launching propaganda-laden attacks on political rivals, with the latest post aimed at tarnishing Mashatile’s reputation for political motives.

Khoza said the post on X, News24 stories and the claims about state “investigations of Mashatile”, and the wholly false police ‘complaints’ by two opposition parties are all just part of a concerted ‘pressure campaign’ against the deputy president.

“These allegations are an attempt to tarnish the standing of the Deputy President in the eyes of society, and we view them as a concerted pressure campaign against him.”

Khoza noted that among the false claims propagated by GoolamMV are:

Property Ownership: The claim Mashatile purchased a house in Cape Town for R28 million in cash is categorically denied.

Mashatile owns no properties in Cape Town, other than a house bought through a bank loan in Kelvin, Johannesburg.

Waterfall Estate Property: Allegations that the Deputy President owns a property in Waterfall Estate, Johannesburg, purchased for R37 million cash through his sons, are misleading.

Mashatile clarified that he resides in a family property purchased jointly by his sons and son-in-law, Nceba Nonkwelo, through normal bank loans, emphasising that he does not own the property.

Tender Corruption: The assertion that Mashatile’s sons have secured government tenders during his oversight is also unfounded.

There has been no investigation or evidence to suggest any familial ties to government tenders awarded while Mashatile held any governmental role, he said.

Investigations by Law Enforcement: The claim that the Hawks are investigating Nonkwelo’s source of funds for a property purchase in Constantia is also baseless.

Nonkwelo comes from an established entrepreneurial background, with no significant ties to government tenders, aside from a loan that was previously investigated and had no connection to Mashatile’s tenure, said Khoza.

“What is most disturbing, however, is the willingness of his self-appointed detractors to wantonly use ostensibly independent state law-enforcement institutions as grist to mill of their political campaign.

‘’The Deputy President wants to restate his confidence in the role and purpose of the state security and law enforcement authorities.”

IOL Politics