Mandla Mandela barred from entering UK over pro-Palestinian stance

Mandla Mandela, grandson of former president Nelson Mandela, was barred from entering the UK this week. File Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

The Middle East Eye reported that Mandela was due to speak at pro-Palestine events including Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow, however, he cancelled his flight to the UK after he reportedly did not receive his UK visa on time.

According to the Sheffield Palestine Coalition Against Israeli Apartheid, this is not the first time a pro-Palestinian speaker from outside the UK has been obstructed from speaking at such events.

In a statement shared on social media, the group announced that instead of addressing members in person, Mandela will be speaking via online platform, Zoom.

"British officials had initially told him that his South African government passport did not require a visa to enter the UK. However, on Monday, Mandla was informed that he did require a visa. So far, despite high level approaches from senior ANC figures, the British embassy has not relented or issued a visa. As a result, he was unable to catch his plane. By contrast, the Irish authorities have waived the visa requirement for him," the group said.

"This is not the first occasion that pro-Palestinian speakers from abroad have been obstructed from addressing audiences in this country. We will make every effort to have Mandla come to Sheffield in the near future," it added.

Supporters of the Sheffield Palestine Solidarity Campaign had to listen to Mandla Mandela’s speech via Zoom after he was barred from entering the UK. Picture: Facebook

