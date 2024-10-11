EFF slams NPA decision not to prosecute Ramaphosa over Phala Phala crimes

EFF criticises the NPA for its refusal to prosecute Ramaphosa, alleging a pattern of political protection. File Picture: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have expressed disappointment with the Limpopo director of National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) for choosing not to prosecute the alleged crimes at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm.

The farm has been under scrutiny following allegations of serious offences, including the possession of undeclared foreign currency, abduction, and torture of workers by individuals purportedly linked to Ramaphosa.

IOL reported that the NPA decided not to prosecute Ramaphosa or any other suspects implicated in the controversial Phala Phala case.

The announcement was made on Thursday by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Limpopo, advocate Mukhali Ivy Thenga.

The NPA said the decision came after a comprehensive investigation process that was conducted by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (DPCI) following a complaint laid by former spy boss, Arthur Fraser with the South African Police Service (SAPS).

EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys criticised the NPA's stance, stating, "The refusal by the NPA to prosecute these crimes is a continuation of a pattern by key State institutions to shield Ramaphosa from accountability for his actions."

Mathys likened this protection to the era of former president Jacob Zuma, where State resources were allegedly misused to safeguard powerful individuals from legal consequences.

She further pointed out, "It is deeply concerning that the prosecutions authority under the hapless Shamila Batohi has allowed itself to be used in this manner to protect Ramaphosa."

This sentiment reflects broader concerns within the EFF that critical State institutions are failing in their duty to uphold justice impartially.

Mathys noted that previously, both the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) and the Public Protector absolved Ramaphosa of wrongdoing, despite the discovery of nearly a million dollars in undeclared currency at his farm.

Mathys also highlighted this as part of a systemic effort to shield Ramaphosa from accountability, contrasting it with the scrutiny faced by former president Zuma.

"The EFF will continue to press for accountability on the Phala Phala matter," Mathys said, noting the upcoming Constitutional Court hearing in October 2024.

"Ramaphosa will face consequences once out of office, just as we have seen with Zuma," she said.

