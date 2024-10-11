DA calls on the ethics committee to investigate alleged corruption against Lesufi

The DA has vowed to hold Lesufi accountable for failing to act on corruption. File Picture: Tracey Adams/ Independent Newspapers

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng will write to the Gauteng Provincial Legislature's (GPL) ethics committee to investigate allegations of a corruption cover-up levelled against Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

Lesufi is accused of ignoring questions of fraud, money laundering, and corruption in the Department of Social Development, which received millions of rand in funding from non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

AfriForum's Private Prosecution has also reached out to Lesufi to enquire about his ostensible inaction on the suggestions made by impartial probes into claims of corruption.

This comes after a whistle-blower in the department tipped-off the DA about the dealings.

The DA claimed to have forensic reports from Bowmans and BDO, which highlight the gross corruption, mismanagement of funds, and irregular expenditures in the department.

DA Shadow MEC in Gauteng for Social Development Refiloe Nt’sekhe said Lesufi was aware of the reports but failed to act and ignored them.

“The DA has been raising concerns about irregular financial practices within this department, including the procuring of school uniforms from cooperatives and dignity packs,” Nt’sekhe said.

Lesufi’s response on X (formerly Twitter) to this was: “Try harder! I was not even the Premier during some of these reports. It’s clear that AfriForum and Gogo Helen Zille are in a doomsday alliance! Same allegations now dressed in blue.”

The DA has vowed to hold Lesufi accountable for failing to act on corruption, using all mechanisms in the GPL.

“We will also continue analysing the reports to ensure that all the recommendations are implemented, and implicated officials and politicians are held accountable,” she said.

