ANC removes Obed Bapela as deputy chairperson of sub-committee after misrepresenting party during trip to Morocco

ANC NEC member and chair of the party’s International Relations Subcommittee, Obed Bapela is facing controversy, over a private family trip to Morocco, where he reportedly misrepresented himself and claimed to be a delegate. Picture: Ntswe Mokoena/GCIS

Obed Bapela, an ANC NEC member and chair of the party’s International Relations Subcommittee, has been relieved from his duties after he allegedly misrepresented the party during a trip to Morocco, which he claimed was a family trip.

His removal comes after the party asked him to explain his actions in Morocco and he was further urged to cease any further engagements with foreign representatives in the name of the ANC.

In a statement on Friday, the party said Bapela failed to give a full account of the Morocco meeting and also failed to give reasons why his actions should not be considered to be in violation of ANC policies and principles.

“To this end, the ANC wishes to advice that Cde Obed Bapela has been removed of his duties as deputy chairperson, as a member of the ANC NEC Sub committee on International Relations.

“The ANC secretary general will be referring the matter to the Chief National Presenter to prepare for the institution of disciplinary action due to violating the Constitution when he failed to comply and implement resolutions of the ANC 55th National Conference and preceding conference resolutions,” the party said in a statement.

The ANC added that senior members expected to act with revolutionary morality and discipline, understanding the sensitivity and significance of their role at all times.

"This incident serves as a reminder of the responsibility entrusted to all ANC members to uphold the party's principle in both word and deed,“ the party added.

During the meeting, Bapela emphasised the importance of enhanced economic cooperation and encouraged Moroccan companies to invest in South Africa.

He also voiced support for Morocco’s reintegration into the African Union, which could further strengthen bilateral relations across the continent.

The visit follows recent high-level discussions between the two nations, including a meeting between the speakers of their respective parliaments in September.

It is alleged that Bapela falsely represented himself as an ANC delegate, which the party found misleading and inappropriate.

Reports suggest that Bapela organised a delegation that he falsely presented as an official ANC group, including the misrepresentation of the credentials of individuals known to the party.

IOL tried to get comment from Bapela, however, his phone went to voicemail.

