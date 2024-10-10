ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji snubs ActionSA's mayor appointment in Tshwane

ANCYL president, Collen Malatji, briefs members of the media at the party’s headquarters Luthuli House, on the upcoming planned march. Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers

ANC Youth League (ANCYL) president Collen Malatji said the City of Tshwane should have not been given to immature people who are still practising how to be leaders.

On Wednesday, the city council elected ActionSA's Dr Nasiphi Moya as the new mayor of Tshwane.

This is after former Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Cilliers Brink was removed as mayor via a motion of no confidence two weeks ago.

Moya mopped the floor with her challenger after receiving 122 votes while Brink got 86 votes.

"We don't believe that ActionSA will do any better but if the leadership in that area feels like that it's fine. But the Capital city cannot be an area of people who are practising how to be leaders," he said.

Malatji maintained that it was only the ANC that could change the lives of Tshwane residents.

"We don't believe that it is a good decision to give the metro to ActionSA and not the ANC," he said.

He stated that the DA tried to run the city but it failed and collapsed the municipality. The DA governed the city for eight years.

Malatji made the remarks during a media briefing in Johannesburg ahead of the league's match to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSC) on Friday.

According to the league, the march is aimed at raising awareness and demanding action on critical economic issues affecting the youth.

This will also highlight key issues such as unemployment, inequality, economic transformation and access to quality education and job opportunities.

Malatji continued to say the ANC should have taken the mayor position, fix and return the metro to its former glory, where townships were serviced and water was constantly supplied.

He further alluded to the alleged corruption in Tshwane townships where water supply is closed on purpose so that criminals can continue to sell or give water to residents through tankers when they have infrastructure.

"I don't know if the mayor ActionSA will be able to do that but let us give them the benefit of the doubt. But we still believe that it is the ANC that can govern better in any municipality.

"South Africans have learned that not voting for the ANC was a dangerous mistake because there is no other party that can govern better," Malatji said.

Meanwhile, Moya promised to deliver services to the people of Tshwane.

