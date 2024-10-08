JSC recommends Judge Edwin Molahlehi for Judge President of the Labour and Labour Appeal Court

Deputy Judge President Edwin Mogomotsi has been recommended for the position of Judge President of the Labour and Labour Appeal Court. Photo: Supplied/JSC

The second day of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews closed off with Deputy Judge President Edwin Mogomotsi Molahlehi being recommended for the position of Judge President of the Labour and Labour Appeal Court.

On Monday, the JSC started conducting interviews to fill 26 judicial vacancies in various courts.

At least 54 candidates have been shortlisted for interviews which are expected to run over eight days.

Molahlehi was recommended following his interview the Maslow Hotel, in Sandton, on Tuesday.

Molahlehi is a judge of the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg and a Deputy Judge President of the Labour Court since October 2023.

Before taking up a position in the high court in 2017, Molahlehi spent almost a decade as judge of the Labour Court following his appointment in 2007.

Earlier, the JSC said it amongst candidates interviewed for the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Mthatha vacancy, it has resolved not to recommend any candidate.

In court papers last week, the JSC said the filling of the 26 vacancies was critical.

There are vacancies at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), while the position of judge president of the Western Cape High Court, which the JSC noted has been vacant “for an extended period of time”, and of deputy judge president of the KwaZulu-Natal High Court has been vacant since last year June .

Meanwhile in Gauteng, the JSC said it was looking to fill six vacancies.

