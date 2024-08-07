Sport, Arts and culture Minister commits to supporting the National School of Arts

Facing financial turmoil, the National School of Arts has secured vital support from Minister McKenzie to cover immediate liabilities. Picture: Supplied

In a recent visit to the National School of the Arts (NSA) the Minister of Sport, Art and Culture (DSAC), Gayton McKenzie and Deputy Minister Peace Mabe and DSAC management, have pledged support for beleaguered arts school.

This comes after the NSA, which operates under the Gauteng Department of Basic Education but specialises in high school subjects related to the arts has been facing severe financial difficulties.

According to the Ministry spokesperson, Cassiday Jacobs, the NSA made headlines in recent weeks for staring down bankruptcy. At the meeting, the ministry was informed that the NSA’s cash flow had been depleted, raising concerns that salaries might not be paid by the end of August.

In a productive engagement, they committed to assisting the school by covering some of the immediate financial liabilities and collaborating with the DBE to reassess the school’s business model. The goal is to restore the NSA’s financial stability and independence over the coming months, Jacobs said.

“The School Governing Body (SGB) that the institution is a valuable national asset within the arts sector and integral part of granting access to the arts for underprivileged students,” Jacobs said.

Furthermore, Jacobs said an agreement was reached between McKenzie and the SGB affirming that the NSA is a vital institution deserving of support.

The ministry also noted that approximately one-third of learners are exempt from school fees, including for living in the NSA hostel Jacobs said.

However, he said a quarter of the parents have not paid their school fees despite being able to do so. He said the ministry will look into this issue with the school and DBE.

Jacobs said the ministry plans to engage with the school’s creditors while turning around its financial fortunes.

“The NSA is a treasure that has produced such sterling alumni as Charlize Theron, 2014 Idols winner Vincent Bones, Lorna Maseko, and Zoe Modiga, as well as musicians Dan Patlansky, Karen Zoid, Bianca le Grange and many more,” Jacobs said.

