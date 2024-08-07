Former NFP Secretary-general Canaan Mdletshe resigns to join the MKP amid coalition controversy

Former National Freedom Party (NFP) Secretary-General, Canaan Mdletshe resigns from the NFP to join the umkhonto weSizwe Party(MKP). File Picture: Zanele Zulu/ Independent Newspapers

Former National Freedom Party (NFP) Secretary-general Canaan Mdletshe has officially resigned from his position and joined the uMkhonto weSizwe party(MKP).

Mdletshe’s resignation comes after the African National Congress (ANC) lost power in Kwazulu-Natal and the MKP securing about 45% of the votes.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Mdletshe explained his resignation from the NFP by expressing his dissatisfaction with the party’s decision to form a coalition government with political parties like the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ANC in Kwazulu-Natal.

“First and foremost, the voters rejected the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal on 29 May. I can’t even talk about the DA because it’s a political party that does not care about black people in this country.

“Therefore, the decision of the NFP to form a coalition government with the two parties and particularly the ANC because KwaZulu-Natal is in a state of disarray because of the failures of the ANC,” Mdletshe said.

Furthermore, reflecting on his departure from the NFP Mdletshe described it as the most difficult political decision he has ever had to make in his life, as he has been a member since the party was founded in 2011.

“I have been with the NFP since its inception in 2011.

“It’s like I was leaving a part of myself in the NFP. It’s like I was divorcing myself from a party that has been there through thick and thin and has been a part of my life,” he said.

Mdletshe said he had to resign as his conscience wouldn’t allow him to continue serving in the party that decided to go astray and form a coalition government.

He expressed surprise at the party’s decision to form a coalition with parties that had performed poorly in the elections.

“It caught me by surprise that were were going to for a coalition with parties that lost dismally in the elections’’.

Moreover, Mdletshe said there are various parties that will be introduced to the MKP because they are not happy with the decision to form a coalition with political parties like the DA.

Looking forward, Mdletshe highlighted that his transition to the MKP is not motivated by aspirations for specific positions or promises. Instead he aims to contribute to strengthening the MKP and increasing its influence across South Africa.

“I am only an ordinary member of the party who is going to contribute to building a formidable organisation and ensuring that the party is maintained strong on the ground and that people continue joining the party.”

Mdletshe said what is critical in any political party is to ensure that the branches are alive and the party is able to help people on the ground.

Furthermore he said that will be his responsibility until such time the leadership of the party or perhaps MKP leader Jacob Zuma assigns him to any deployment.

“I’m going to take it without any hesitation because as I joined politics I wanted to served the people of this country,’’ he said.

“The emblem of MKP is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people of KZN and in parts of South Africa and we are going to ensure that the support MKP has in KZN continues to grow in all the other provinces,” Mdletshe said.

IOL