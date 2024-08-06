Ramaphosa urges ANC members to serve the people, says posting lavish lifestyles won't help them regain power

President Cyril Ramaphosa was delivering the closing remarks on the last day of the ANC NEC Lekgotla, taking place at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni on Tuesday. Picture: Kamogelo Moichela/IOL

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged ANC members, especially those in government, to avoid showcasing their lavish lifestyles, as it may create the impression that they are superior to the people they serve.

Ramaphosa reminded them that they were communicators of what the ANC stands for and cannot be making headlines for the wrong reasons.

He was emphasising the point that if the ANC wanted to rule again and renew itself, members must behave and serve the people like they are mandated to.

"The renewal of the ANC must be reflected in our everyday behaviour, on how we conduct ourselves in public platforms and what we post on social media. Let us not occupy headlines for the wrong reasons. Let us be known for excellence and competence.

"Every NEC member, every public representative, every deployee and every cadre must consider themselves as communicators.

"They need to be suitably skilled and capacitated, need to understand the positions and messages of the ANC, and need to exercise discipline and responsibility," he said.

This follows public criticism of ANC members for prioritising personal enrichment over addressing the needs of the people they are meant to serve.

Ramaphosa was delivering the closing remarks on the last day of the ANC NEC Lekgotla, taking place at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni on Tuesday.

The three-day Lekgotla focused on social issues facing the country.

In his speech, President Ramaphosa advocated for a study to review the mechanisms for determining prices of basic needs, aiming to address the high cost of living.

"We have said that among the steps we must take to address the rising cost of living, we must conduct a study and review the mechanisms for determining various administered prices, such as fuel and electricity, and look to expand the list of basic goods that are VAT-exempt.

"With so many people living far from economic opportunities and services, transport costs take up a large part of people’s income and drive up the cost of living," he said.

Ramaphosa encouraged his members to do better in the Government of National Unity (GNU).

[email protected]

IOL Politics