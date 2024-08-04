We are not daunted or defeated, Ramaphosa believes GNU will be ANC's comeback to power

President Cyril Ramaphosa was delivering opening remarks and giving a political overview at the ANC NEC Lekgotla at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on Monday. Picture: Kamogelo Moichela/IOL

President Cyril Ramaphosa has refused to reduce the Government of National Unity (GNU) to a "typical" coalition of government, stating it was formed to advance the interests of South Africans.

“We entered into this GNU with nine other parties, some of whom are fundamentally opposed to our perspective on the transformation of our economy and society.

“That is the nature of GNU across the world. A GNU is different from a typical coalition nor is it a forum of allied or like-minded parties," he said.

This is after DA chairperson Helen Zille said they were in a coalition government with the ANC and not in GNU.

Ramaphosa was delivering opening remarks and giving a political overview at the NEC Lekgotla at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on Monday.

This is the first meeting of the NEC meeting since the May 29 national and provincial elections in which the the ANC suffered a defeat.

According to the president, the NEC meeting held over the past three days, reaffirmed the position that the government of national unity is the best tactical option that has the greatest possibility to improve the lives of the people of South Africa.

In his speech, Ramaphosa admitted that lack of service delivery, arrogance, factions and corruption contributed to the ANC's downfall but they would do their best to rule again.

"We have suffered a great setback, yet we are neither daunted nor defeated. As a movement, we have in the past weathered many storms, we have walked through many fires. Storms like fires, soon pass, failure is not final. Setbacks are not defeats, we must never wallow in them.

"We must learn from them, regroup and we must adapt accordingly and move on," he said.

Although the road is tough ahead, Ramaphosa urged the ANC members to remain intact.

In the same breath, he instructed the national task team of the coalition to intervene at the municipal level to ensure that people received services.

"Municipalities, which are most critical for the delivery of infrastructure and services to the people, are failing.

"Together with our Alliance partners we have agreed that municipalities are most critical for creating the conditions in which businesses can grow and create jobs – and are therefore essential for the achievement of inclusive growth," he said.

He further assured that the GNU would work for the people.

